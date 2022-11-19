Home States Kerala

CPM sore over recurring rows, to look into lapses

There’s strong resentment in party over controversies involving leaders

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Left red-faced after being dragged into endless controversies over illegal appointments, the CPM state leadership is set to probe the same and the party’s role, if there’s any. The party secretariat, which held serious discussions on the controversies related to appointments, however decided to wait for some time before initiating a probe. There’s strong resentment within the party over the controversies involving its leaders.

The party felt that back-to-back controversies over appointments related to local bodies and universities could politically backfire on both the party and the Left government in the long run. In the backdrop of the ongoing letter row involving Mayor Arya Rajendran and controversies related to appointments in universities including that of Priya Varghese in Kannur varsity, the secretariat observed that the controversies have damaged the party’s reputation.

The secretariat decided to go for a party investigation into the appointments, the reasons that led to the controversies and the necessary action that needs to be taken to avoid these in future. However, the nature of investigation will be decided later. Going for an immediate investigation will only validate the Opposition charges.

In view of the state government’s ongoing tussle with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the allegations raised by the latter, the matter needs more attention, pointed out party sources. Even though the secretariat met a day after the Priya Varghese fiasco, it didn’t go into the details as it felt the Kannur University would address the same.

“The party will look into all such appointments and related controversies. However it will be done only after the dust settles. The letter-related controversy and the role of party leaders and cadres too need to be verified. Party cadres should exercise more caution in such matters,” said sources.  The CPM leadership is especially unhappy about the ongoing letter row involving Mayor Arya Rajendran and CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan. Even when the Mayor has repeatedly stated that she hasn’t written any letter to Anavoor, a section in the party leadership believes that her explanation is not very convincing.

