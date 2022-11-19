Home States Kerala

Distribution of social security pension hit

The KSSPL did not take loans in the new fiscal and the government is providing the whole sum to the company now.

Published: 19th November 2022 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 02:06 AM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Central government’s revised norms on open market borrowings (OBBs) have affected the social security and welfare fund board pension payment in Kerala. Efforts are being taken to make the payment for October and November this month-end.

The Kerala Social Security Pension Ltd (KSSPL), a state-government company formed to source loans for pension payment, limited its operations after the revised OBB norms came into effect.

Under this, off-budget borrowings by state government companies will be considered a direct liability of the government and hence would be adjusted in the net borrowing ceiling (NBC) of the government.
The KSSPL did not take loans in the new fiscal and the government is providing the whole sum to the company now.

About Rs 900 crore is required for the monthly payment to 52.5 lakh social security pensioners and seven lakh pensioners under various welfare fund boards. The spending on social security pension is about Rs 770 crore and welfare fund board pension around Rs 110 crore. The government also pays incentives to cooperative societies which conduct home delivery of pension.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSSPL OBC NBC
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp