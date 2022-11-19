Home States Kerala

Drain accident: Kochi Corp apathy triggers outcry

Witnesses’ quick action saves Gautham’s life . He suffers bruises on head, gulps filthy water . Admitted to ICU for 24 hrs

Workers building a barricade around the spot where the boy fell | T P Sooraj

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It was around 8.30pm on Thursday. Athira, a resident of Panampilly Nagar was returning home with her son Gautham from the metro station. The three-year-old was bubbling with joy, enjoying the glittering lights and cool night breeze.

Suddenly, the boy who was walking a few steps ahead of his mother, stumbled and fell into an open drain. Athira, who took a few moments to realise that the child was drowning in the filthy drain, recovered her composure and screamed at the top of her voice. She leaned and lowered her leg to hold Gautham’s head over the flowing water. She could not jump into the drain as the gap was narrow.

Within minutes, passers by rushed to the spot and pulled Gautham out. However, the child had gulped the filthy water and had bruised his head in the impact. Gautham, who fell unconscious, was given a quick bath and shifted to a private hospital in the city.

“The child was admitted to the ICU for 24 hours. The doctors said there are chances of infection in the lungs. They have started giving antibiotics to him”, said Athira. Harshakumar, the child’s father, said it was the timely intervention of the passersby that saved the child. Sharing the concerns of the parents, Mayor M Anilkumar said he would bear the child’s medical expenses.

Terming the incident unfortunate, Anilkumar said a superintending engineer of the corporation visited the spot and took steps to build a barricade around the spot.

“The council had discussed a project to cover the drains with slabs, but the proposal was dropped as it was not practical to do so over a large stream. Covering the Perandoor canal with slabs will make it difficult to do periodic cleaning works,” said Anilkumar.

“The councillors have also been told to identify similar spots in the city and submit a report. We’ll take immediate steps and ensure that such incidents don’t repeat. ” he said.

