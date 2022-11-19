Four-year-old boy hacked to death by father's business partner in Wayanad 

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: A four-year old boy was hacked to death by his father's business partner at Meppadi in Wayanad district.

Adidev, son of Jayaprakash, Parakkal house, Meppady, who was under treatment in government medical college in Kozhikode, died on Saturday after being hacked by Jithesh (45), who is also his neighbour.

The accused had brutally attacked Adidev in broad daylight when his mother Anila was taking him to the nearby anganwadi on Friday.

He attacked the woman and the child and critically injured them with a sharp weapon. Adidev had suffered severe injuries on his head and face in the attack.

Both were rushed to a nearby hospital initially and Adidev was later shifted to the government medical college in Kozhikode.

Jayaprakash and Jithesh were business partners and it is suspected that there were some business related disputes between them, which might have led to the attack.

The police had arrested the accused soon after the crime and has been remanded.

(With inputs from PTI)



KALPETTA: A four-year old boy was hacked to death by his father's business partner at Meppadi in Wayanad district. Adidev, son of Jayaprakash, Parakkal house, Meppady, who was under treatment in government medical college in Kozhikode, died on Saturday after being hacked by Jithesh (45), who is also his neighbour. The accused had brutally attacked Adidev in broad daylight when his mother Anila was taking him to the nearby anganwadi on Friday. He attacked the woman and the child and critically injured them with a sharp weapon. Adidev had suffered severe injuries on his head and face in the attack. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital initially and Adidev was later shifted to the government medical college in Kozhikode. Jayaprakash and Jithesh were business partners and it is suspected that there were some business related disputes between them, which might have led to the attack. The police had arrested the accused soon after the crime and has been remanded. (With inputs from PTI)