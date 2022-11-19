Home States Kerala

Four-year-old boy hacked to death by father's business partner in Wayanad 

Adidev had suffered severe injuries on his head and face in the attack. His mother Anila also suffered injuries in the attack on Thursday morning while they were on their way to Anganwadi. 

Published: 19th November 2022 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

Knife

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: A four-year old boy was hacked to death by his father's business partner at Meppadi in Wayanad district. 

Adidev, son of Jayaprakash, Parakkal house, Meppady, who was under treatment in government medical college in Kozhikode, died on Saturday after being hacked by Jithesh (45), who is also his neighbour. 

The accused had brutally attacked Adidev in broad daylight when his mother Anila was taking him to the nearby anganwadi on Friday.

He attacked the woman and the child and critically injured them with a sharp weapon. Adidev had suffered severe injuries on his head and face in the attack. 

Both were rushed to a nearby hospital initially and Adidev was later shifted to the government medical college in Kozhikode.

Jayaprakash and Jithesh were business partners and it is suspected that there were some business related disputes between them, which might have led to the attack. 

The police had arrested the accused soon after the crime and has been remanded. 

(With inputs from PTI)
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Attack death Four-year old Wayanad
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp