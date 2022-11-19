Governor justifies appointment of Ciza Thomas as V-C of tech varsity

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in his capacity as the chancellor of universities on Friday informed the Kerala High Court that the government stand that the pro-vice chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University ought to have been given the charge of the V-C is not maintainable.

The chancellor filed the statement justifying his decision to appoint Ciza Thomas, senior joint director, Directorate of Technical Education, Thiruvananthapuram, as V-C in-charge. However, the state submitted that the chancellor appointed Ciza as V-C in-charge without considering the statutory recommendation of the state, and thus bypassed the state, which has been conferred with a statutory role in such an appointment.

The chancellor made it clear that the names suggested by the government for giving additional charge of the V-C are not in consonance with the spirit of UGC Regulations, 2018. Therefore, Ciza Thomas was given additional charge of V-C. The submission was made in response to a petition filed by the state government challenging the action of the chancellor in giving additional charge of V-C to Ciza.

The chancellor also submitted that the government had suggested the name of Dr Saji Gopinath, Vice-Chancellor, Digital University of Kerala. Since his appointment as the V-C is also under a cloud, he did not agree to it. The name of the principal secretary to the higher education department was also proposed by the government. The chancellor did not agree to appoint the principal secretary in view of the Supreme Court judgment holding that the V-C should be an academic and who acts in the spirit of UGC guidelines to safeguard academic freedom and university autonomy.

The suggestion to appoint the pro-vice-chancellor could not be considered as it goes against the spirit of UGC Regulations- 2018 as his appointment was in violation of the provisions of the UGC Regulations. In fact, the continuance of the PVC whose term is co-terminus with the term of the V-C shall be void with effect from October 21 when the Supreme Court quashed the appointment of Dr Rajasree M S as V-C. The AG sought time to file a reply to the statement filed by the chancellor. The court adjourned the case to November 23.

