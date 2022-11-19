Home States Kerala

Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 40 injured

Health Minister Veena George, who reached the spot, made arrangements for the rescue operation and further treatment of the pilgrims.

Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Over 40 sustained injuries as the private bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims overturned while taking a curve at Laha in the Pathanamthitta district on Saturday morning. The pilgrims were the natives of the Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh.

“There were 44 pilgrims in the bus which was returning after Sabarimala darshan,” said Perunad police inspector Rajeev Kumar U.

Five of the pilgrims sustained grievous injuries and were admitted to Kottayam Medical College Hospital. Others who suffered minor injuries were shifted to Perunad Government Hospital and Pathanamthitta General Hospital.

Health Minister Veena George visiting the injured pilgrims at Pathanamthitta General Hospital

The condition of an eight-year-old boy, who suffered multiple injuries, is said to be serious and he will undergo emergency surgery at Kottayam MCH, informed Health Minister Veena George.

It was the local residents who rushed to the spot and saved the pilgrims who were trapped inside the bus. Soon police and fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot and started rescue operations. Though the bus overturned it did not plunge into the gorge, which averted a major tragedy. The bus was later lifted using a crane to restore traffic movement.

The bus being lifted using a crane to restore traffic movement | ENS

Health Minister Veena George visited the injured pilgrims at Pathanamthitta General Hospital and ensured better treatment for them.

“The accident took place while the driver was negotiating a sharp curve at Vilakkuvanchi near Laha. The driver told us that he could not control the bus due to brake failure. The Motor Vehicle Department officials will check the vehicle and confirm the exact cause of the accident. As part of the Sabarimala pilgrimage, a temporary police station has been set up at Vadaserikkara to help the pilgrims,” said inspector Rajeev Kumar.

