No appeal in Priya Varghese case, rank list to be rechecked: V-C

The university had sought the opinion of UGC regarding the appointment controversy  earlier.

Published: 19th November 2022 06:10 AM

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Kannur University accepts the High Court verdict in the case challenging the selection of Priya Varghese as associate professor in the Malayalam department, and would initiate necessary steps based on the court order, said Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Raveendran. Speaking to reporters in Kannur on Friday, he said that the university would not go in appeal against the verdict and would recheck the credentials of candidates included in the rank list including that of Priya Varghese.

The university had sought the opinion of UGC regarding the appointment controversy  earlier. Had the UGC given an explanation on time, things would not have reached this far, he said. He was speaking to reporters in the wake of the High Court verdict that Priya Varghese’s credentials should be reconsidered and the rank list should be reviewed. “We would check again the qualifications of the three persons in the rank list. If anyone needs to be excluded from the list, we would do so,” Gopinath said.

On Thursday , HC had asked the university to reinspect the rank list. The court had also observed that Priya Varghese doesn’t have the required qualifications needed to be considered for the post of associate professor. Things would get more clear once the university gets a copy of the court verdict, he said. 

“The court had pointed out that deputation period could not be considered as teaching experience. This would affect so many teachers working in various universities across the state. There are many teachers who take up research on deputation. They would be affected by this verdict. The verdict would also be a setback to many teachers when they apply for the post of principal,” the V-C said.

