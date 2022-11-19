Saral Rasta and Jasoos are ‘weird’: Vigilance wants names with Kerala touch

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Saral Rasta, Panjikiran and Jasoos! Wonder what these are? These were the names of some of the special drives recently launched by the Vigilance and Anti-corruption Bureau in the state. However, a section of vigilance officials was not happy with the names which they felt were outlandish and lack Kerala touch. The officials have managed to convey their reservation to the top bosses. In turn, the department has agreed in principle to use more fancy names or names with a Kerala touch for its future operations.

A vigilance official, who did not want to be named, said the practice of naming the special drives in Hindi started during the period of north Indian officers as vigilance directors.

“The officers from northern parts of the country started the practice of giving Hindi names as code names for special drives. By giving alien and tough names, they sabotaged the basic purpose of code names. The names they gave did not find a resonance with the public and the officers also found it unpalatable as it was tough to use those codes,” the officials said. He added there was an overwhelming feeling among the staff that the north Indian officers unilaterally chose code names and they were trying to impose Hindi. “We do not have any issue with any language. In fact, most of our staff know Hindi. But giving strange code names was a problem,” the official added.

Yet another source from vigilance added a decision has been taken in principle to give ‘meaningful names’ now on wards for all the drives. However, exceptions will be given to the continuing episodes of operations launched earlier.

“Following the reservations of the majority of officials, there was a demand that a thought should be spared on how to name the special drives in future. So it has now been in principle decided that the future code names should be meaningful words or Malayalam terms,” said the source.

Meanwhile, Vigilance Director Manoj Abraham refused to comment on the matter. Recently, the state government has decided to make Malayalam the administrative language for government activities. The vigilance move comes in the backdrop of this decision too.

