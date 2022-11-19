Six stray dogs maul four-year-old in Kerala

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: A four-year-old boy suffered serious injuries, including on his head, after six stray dogs attacked him near his house on Friday. Muhammed Rizvan, son of Kunnath Parambhil Rasheed of Kambanipadi near Kainippadam in Tanalur panchayat, has been admitted to the ICU of the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH).

“The family lives in a small shed on railway land in Kambanipadi. The child was playing near his house in the morning when the stray dogs attacked him. His parents rescued him. The boy was first admitted to Tirur district hospital. However, considering the severity of his injuries, he was shifted to Kozhikode GMCH. He is in agonising pain,” said Kainippadam ward member Jyothi P.

Jyothi said the failure of the Tanalur panchayat and the state government in implementing the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme had led to a rise in stray dog attacks in the area.

“Though the panchayat had decided to implement the ABC programme in the area, it has not taken any steps to implement it. Almost every local body is facing stray dog menace. But even the state government has not implemented any project to save people from the dogs,” she said.

Tanalur panchayat president Mallika K M said they were helpless in dealing with the stray dog menace, due to lack of manpower.

