Two daily Bengaluru-Pampa bus services from December 1

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has decided to operate two bus services between Bengaluru and Pampa for Sabarimala pilgrims from December 1.

The Rajahamsa service from Bengaluru will leave Shanthinagar bus stand at 1.01 pm and Mysore Road Satellite bus stand at 1.31 pm daily and reach Pampa at 7.29 am the next day. On the other hand, the Airavat Volvo service from Bengaluru will leave Shanthinagar bus stand at 2.01 pm and Mysore Road Satellite bus stand at 2.45 pm to reach Pampa at 6.45 am the next morning.

Rajahamsa service from Nilakkal will leave daily at 5 pm and reach Bengaluru at 12pm the next day. Airavat Volvo service from Nilakkal will leave daily at 6.01 pm.

Tickets can be booked at various reservation counters in Bengaluru city and throughout Karnataka, besides private reservation counters in neighbouring states.

