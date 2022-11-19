Home States Kerala

Youth Congress makes kid lie on road during protest, sparks row

The protesters had brought a five-year-old boy who was made to lie down on the road.

Published: 19th November 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

YC workers on Friday staging a protest in front of the Kochi Corp office alleging negligence by the local body in the incident in which a boy fell into an open drain at Panampilly Nagar | TP Sooraj

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The protest organised by the Youth Congress against the Kochi corporation following the Panampilly Nagar incident sparked a row as it was alleged that a child was subjected to cruelty in the name of agitation. The Youth Congress Ernakulam City unit organised the protest in front of the corporation office demanding to cover the open drains in the city that pose a threat to pedestrians.

The protesters had brought a five-year-old boy who was made to lie down on the road. They allegedly strewed twigs and grass over the child’s body. They marched to the corporation office and staged a sit-in along with the child, which allegedly amounted to child rights violation.  

Rubbishing the allegations, the protesters said the child participated in the agitation along with his mother and he was not forcibly brought to the venue.

Corporation starts erecting barricades
Facing brickbats over the incident, the corporation has started erecting barricades around open drains.
Mayor M Anilkumar said barricades will be erected around all open drains in the city to avoid such incidents. However, the Opposition alleged the unfortunate incident occurred due to the corporation’s apathy.

“The incident happened due to the corporation’s sheer negligence. The family was lucky the child escaped with minor injuries. Though several such incidents have happened in the city, the corporation has been lethargic towards the demand to cover the open drains. Several drains in the city remain open and chances of similar accidents are high,” said opposition leader Antony Kureethara.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Youth Congress
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp