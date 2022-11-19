Youth Congress makes kid lie on road during protest, sparks row

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The protest organised by the Youth Congress against the Kochi corporation following the Panampilly Nagar incident sparked a row as it was alleged that a child was subjected to cruelty in the name of agitation. The Youth Congress Ernakulam City unit organised the protest in front of the corporation office demanding to cover the open drains in the city that pose a threat to pedestrians.

The protesters had brought a five-year-old boy who was made to lie down on the road. They allegedly strewed twigs and grass over the child’s body. They marched to the corporation office and staged a sit-in along with the child, which allegedly amounted to child rights violation.

Rubbishing the allegations, the protesters said the child participated in the agitation along with his mother and he was not forcibly brought to the venue.

Corporation starts erecting barricades

Facing brickbats over the incident, the corporation has started erecting barricades around open drains.

Mayor M Anilkumar said barricades will be erected around all open drains in the city to avoid such incidents. However, the Opposition alleged the unfortunate incident occurred due to the corporation’s apathy.

“The incident happened due to the corporation’s sheer negligence. The family was lucky the child escaped with minor injuries. Though several such incidents have happened in the city, the corporation has been lethargic towards the demand to cover the open drains. Several drains in the city remain open and chances of similar accidents are high,” said opposition leader Antony Kureethara.

