Kerala hotel that hosted Maradona to unveil his sculpture on Sunday

KANNUR: As FIFA World Cup is set to commence in Qatar on November 20, football fever has gripped Kannur district. To increase the joy of football fans, Blue Nile Hotel chairman Raveendran will soon put up a full-length sculpture of Diego Maradona, the legend of football, who visited Kannur on October 24, 2012.

During his visit to Kannur, Maradona stayed at the Blue Nile Hotel. In memory of that visit, Raveendran had kept the room where the football legend stayed as a miniature museum for the fans. Now, as the World Cup is about to commence, Raveendran will unveil the sculpture at the hotel at 11am on Sunday.

“Maradona is considered as the god of football. He is a legend who had captivated fans across the globe,” said Raveendran. The sculpture is made by Chithran Kunhimangalam, a renowned sculptor. “I have tried my best to bring in the genius of the great man into my sculpture. I am also a fan of Maradona, and have enjoyed working on this sculpture,” said Chithran.

The sculpture has the same height as Maradona (5.5ft). The sculpture will sport the number 10 jersey of Argentina. The sculpture is made of fibreglass. Chithra K, Kishore, K V Sasikumar, Suneesh and Arjun assisted Chithran in making the sculpture.

