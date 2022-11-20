KSRTC bus driver turns saviour for AP Sabarimala pilgrims

Abhilash Chandran By

Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The brake failed and the bus was pacing down the steep road. The nearly 60 Sabarimala pilgrims in the bus were staring at an imminent tragedy. Answering their prayers, one man stepped in and pulled them out of the jaws of death.

P R Smithosh, a KSRTC bus driver from Aluva, was hailed a hero on Friday for his presence of mind that saved many lives. The bus carrying pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh was on its way to Sabarimala when the brake failed. Hearing the screams, Smithosh allowed the private bus to hit the rear part of the KSRTC bus. The bus came to a halt after ramming the KSRTC bus. The incident took place at Attivalav near Kanamala bridge along Erumeli-Pampavalley-Pampa road.

The accident took place at Attivalav near

Kanamala bridge on Friday

Smithosh, who is attached to the Aluva depot, was operating a chartered service from Aluva to Pampa. He said several people would have lost their lives had the bus not been stopped there. “While ascending, our bus overtook the Andhra bus and I noticed the smell of clutch burning from it. After reaching the top, while going down towards Kanamala bridge, the Andhra bus continuously sounded the horn and slightly rear-ended our bus after jumping a bump on the road.

Soon, I heard people screaming from it. Suddenly, I sensed danger and told the conductor, M V Rajeev, to ensure that there was no passenger in the back seat. Then I pulled the handbrake to stop our bus and thereby, allow the other bus to rear-end our vehicle,” Smithosh said. Making a sudden decision was difficult for Smithosh as there were 42 passengers in the KSRTC bus and the other vehicle was also jam-packed. If the KSRTC bus had failed to stop the other vehicle, both would have fallen into the gorge. “I don’t know how I made the decision. It might have been the decision of God,” he said.

After the bus was stopped, almost all pilgrims in the bus came to Smithosh and thanked him from their hearts. “I have no words to explain their emotions. Their expressions were like they had seen Lord Ayyappa,” Smithosh said.

The collision on the road caused heavy traffic block and motor vehicle department (MVD) officials and police rushed to the spot. Considering it as a usual accident, MVD officials told Smithosh to move the KSRTC bus to the side of the road for restoring traffic. However, Smithosh briefed the officials about the situation and said the Andhra bus’ brake system collapsed and it would move down if the KSRTC bus was removed from the spot.

“In the lower area, several vehicles were parked and people were taking rest in them. If I had moved the KSRTC bus, the pilgrims’ bus would have rammed the vehicles in the lower area,” he said.

43 HURT AS AP BUS WITH SABARIMALA PILGRIMS OVERTURNS AT LAHA

Pathanamthitta: A bus carrying 44 Sabarimala pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh overturned at Laha at 7.30am on Saturday. As many as 43 people suffered injuries. Of them, 5 were admitted to Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital. Manikandan, an eight-year-old boy, suffered multiple injuries and was subjected to surgery in Kottayam MCH.

KOTTAYAM: The brake failed and the bus was pacing down the steep road. The nearly 60 Sabarimala pilgrims in the bus were staring at an imminent tragedy. Answering their prayers, one man stepped in and pulled them out of the jaws of death. P R Smithosh, a KSRTC bus driver from Aluva, was hailed a hero on Friday for his presence of mind that saved many lives. The bus carrying pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh was on its way to Sabarimala when the brake failed. Hearing the screams, Smithosh allowed the private bus to hit the rear part of the KSRTC bus. The bus came to a halt after ramming the KSRTC bus. The incident took place at Attivalav near Kanamala bridge along Erumeli-Pampavalley-Pampa road. The accident took place at Attivalav near Kanamala bridge on FridaySmithosh, who is attached to the Aluva depot, was operating a chartered service from Aluva to Pampa. He said several people would have lost their lives had the bus not been stopped there. “While ascending, our bus overtook the Andhra bus and I noticed the smell of clutch burning from it. After reaching the top, while going down towards Kanamala bridge, the Andhra bus continuously sounded the horn and slightly rear-ended our bus after jumping a bump on the road. Soon, I heard people screaming from it. Suddenly, I sensed danger and told the conductor, M V Rajeev, to ensure that there was no passenger in the back seat. Then I pulled the handbrake to stop our bus and thereby, allow the other bus to rear-end our vehicle,” Smithosh said. Making a sudden decision was difficult for Smithosh as there were 42 passengers in the KSRTC bus and the other vehicle was also jam-packed. If the KSRTC bus had failed to stop the other vehicle, both would have fallen into the gorge. “I don’t know how I made the decision. It might have been the decision of God,” he said. After the bus was stopped, almost all pilgrims in the bus came to Smithosh and thanked him from their hearts. “I have no words to explain their emotions. Their expressions were like they had seen Lord Ayyappa,” Smithosh said. The collision on the road caused heavy traffic block and motor vehicle department (MVD) officials and police rushed to the spot. Considering it as a usual accident, MVD officials told Smithosh to move the KSRTC bus to the side of the road for restoring traffic. However, Smithosh briefed the officials about the situation and said the Andhra bus’ brake system collapsed and it would move down if the KSRTC bus was removed from the spot. “In the lower area, several vehicles were parked and people were taking rest in them. If I had moved the KSRTC bus, the pilgrims’ bus would have rammed the vehicles in the lower area,” he said. 43 HURT AS AP BUS WITH SABARIMALA PILGRIMS OVERTURNS AT LAHA Pathanamthitta: A bus carrying 44 Sabarimala pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh overturned at Laha at 7.30am on Saturday. As many as 43 people suffered injuries. Of them, 5 were admitted to Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital. Manikandan, an eight-year-old boy, suffered multiple injuries and was subjected to surgery in Kottayam MCH.