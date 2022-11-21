Complaint against Kerala University V-C in-charge

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal, who currently holds the charge of Kerala University V-C, has a complaint pending against him before the governor and the University. Mohanan was given the additional charge on the directions of Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

Thrissur-based consultant psychiatrist and former director of Medical Education Dr Praveenlal Kuttichira who was also a candidate for the KUHS’ VC post, has filed a complaint against Dr Mohannan before the KU. Praveen alleged that the post-graduate degree, MD (Radiology), awarded to Mohanan by the KU is “illegal”, as he had done a DCH course at Aligarh Muslim University during the same period.

Praveenlal had earlier approached the governor alleging that Mohan lacks the required qualifications to be appointed as KUHS V-C. Recently when he was given additional charge of the KU V-C, Praveenlal again approached the governor. However, he hasn’t got any response so far. It was in 2019 that Mohanan was appointed as V-C, KUHS. Following this, Praveenlal filed complaints before the governor and the High Court. Recently in the wake of the SC verdict cancelling the appointment of Kerala Technological University V-C, Praveenlal approached the governor again.

“As per UGC regulations 2018 for the selection of V-Cs, the selection of the Kerala University of Health Sciences V-C appears invalid. Mohanan was the least competent among the three shortlisted applicants. He had suppressed his DCH degree. All UGC regulations eligibility criteria and method of selection were violated in the selection of KUHS V-C in 2019,” said Praveenlal.

Meanwhile, Dr Mohanan Kunnummal denied the charges and pointed out that the Medical Council of India itself had rejected the allegations. "Dr Praveenlal had raised an issue regarding my PG three years ago. I first got admission for MD Radiology at KU. Later I appeared for the all-India entrance and got admission for DCH pediatry at Aligarh University. So I discontinued the MD course and joined there. Later after one year, I came back after completing the pediatry course. When I returned, I rejoined based on the official permission obtained from the DME. When Dr Praveenlal filed a complaint, the Medical Council stated that there was nothing illegal in the same. Even the High Court has turned down his complaint," Dr Mohanan told TNIE.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala University of Health Sciences Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal, who currently holds the charge of Kerala University V-C, has a complaint pending against him before the governor and the University. Mohanan was given the additional charge on the directions of Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. Thrissur-based consultant psychiatrist and former director of Medical Education Dr Praveenlal Kuttichira who was also a candidate for the KUHS’ VC post, has filed a complaint against Dr Mohannan before the KU. Praveen alleged that the post-graduate degree, MD (Radiology), awarded to Mohanan by the KU is “illegal”, as he had done a DCH course at Aligarh Muslim University during the same period. Praveenlal had earlier approached the governor alleging that Mohan lacks the required qualifications to be appointed as KUHS V-C. Recently when he was given additional charge of the KU V-C, Praveenlal again approached the governor. However, he hasn’t got any response so far. It was in 2019 that Mohanan was appointed as V-C, KUHS. Following this, Praveenlal filed complaints before the governor and the High Court. Recently in the wake of the SC verdict cancelling the appointment of Kerala Technological University V-C, Praveenlal approached the governor again. “As per UGC regulations 2018 for the selection of V-Cs, the selection of the Kerala University of Health Sciences V-C appears invalid. Mohanan was the least competent among the three shortlisted applicants. He had suppressed his DCH degree. All UGC regulations eligibility criteria and method of selection were violated in the selection of KUHS V-C in 2019,” said Praveenlal. Meanwhile, Dr Mohanan Kunnummal denied the charges and pointed out that the Medical Council of India itself had rejected the allegations. "Dr Praveenlal had raised an issue regarding my PG three years ago. I first got admission for MD Radiology at KU. Later I appeared for the all-India entrance and got admission for DCH pediatry at Aligarh University. So I discontinued the MD course and joined there. Later after one year, I came back after completing the pediatry course. When I returned, I rejoined based on the official permission obtained from the DME. When Dr Praveenlal filed a complaint, the Medical Council stated that there was nothing illegal in the same. Even the High Court has turned down his complaint," Dr Mohanan told TNIE.