Cyber frauds by fake Army, paramilitary officers on the rise

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Cases of bogus officers in armed forces and paramilitary forces duping people have increased significantly in the state. Last week alone, two such cases were reported in the Ernakulam Rural Cyber police station.

In one of the cases, the fraudsters swindled money from a Vengola native posing as an Army officer while in another, the accused persons cheated a Thiruvayoor native claiming to be an officer with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The Ernakulam Rural police registered cases for cheating and impersonation using communication devices and computer resources on November 15 in both incidents and started an investigation. On February 2, the 45-year-old Vengola native received a call from an ‘Army officer’ in Bengaluru.

“They started chatting through WhatsApp later. The accused told the man that construction work is going on at an Army office in Bengaluru as part of which a large quantity of Granular Sub Base (GSB) is required. The victim, who was into the business of supplying GSB, agreed to supply,” a police officer said.

The accused later sent a link to make payment.

However, while accessing the link, Rs 2.8 lakh was debited from the complainant’s account. As there was no further communication from the part of the said Army officer, the man approached the police. Similarly, a 23-year-old Thiruvaniyoor native lost Rs 2 lakh to a person claiming to be a CISF officer.

The complainant had posted an advertisement on an online platform for renting out a house owned by his father in July this year and the fraudster approached him showing interest. On July 29, the complainant’s father received a call.

“The caller introduced himself as a CISF officer who is interested in taking the house for rent. He asked for his bank account details to pay the advance amount. Later, a link was sent to the victim and money was debited from the bank account of the complainant’s mother,” a police official said.

Police officials said in both cases, the accused persons take the victims into confidence by taking advantage of the trust and respect that Army officers get in society. “People should avoid cash transactions with unknown persons. In case of any fraud, recovering the lost money is also possible if the victims report the crime at 1930 within an hour” an officer said.

