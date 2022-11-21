Farmer killed in wild elephant attack in Idukki's Santhanpara

Home States Kerala

The deceased has been identified as Samuel Thevar, a resident of Thalakulam in Santhanpara.

Published: 21st November 2022

Elephant image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A 70-year-old farmer was trampled to death by a wild elephant on '12 acres', a place near Thalakulam in Idukki's Santhanpara on Monday morning.

As per the sources with the police, Samuel went to the cardamom plantation he owns at 12 acres near Thalakulam when a wild elephant that ventured into the plantation trampled him to death by around 10.30 am on Monday.

Upon being informed by the residents, Santhanpara police and forest officials rushed to the spot. However, the official’s move to shift the body of the deceased person to the Primary Health Center in Rajakumari was blocked by protestors who blocked the highway in Pooppara. 

Farmers' associations along with various parties blocked the highway demanding immediate action on the increasing incidents of wild animal attacks on humans. 

Santhanpara sub inspector Giji John said talks are being held under the leadership of forest and police officials with the protestors. “The body will be shifted to the taluk hospital in Adimaly for post-mortem proceedings,” he said.

