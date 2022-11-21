Forest department launches inquiry into custodial torture at Kerala's Kadamanpara

Rahul R By

Express News Service

KOLLAM: The state forest department has launched an inquiry into the custodial torture at Kadamanpara forest station. The principal chief conservator of forest has been directed to probe the custodial torture of Sandeep Mathew, 39, a farmer and activist, and submit a report within three days. The move comes amid criticism that the senior officer accused of assaulting Sandeep was transferred to the nearby forest station.

“The transfer was required to conduct a fair investigation. It would be difficult to investigate the incident if that officer is in charge of the forest station. We have asked the principal chief conservator to investigate the matter. We will take further action against the officials based on the findings of the investigation report,” said Forest Minister A K Saseendran.

Meanwhile, the Thenmala police have launched an investigation into the incident. Based on the preliminary investigation, the police had charged six forest officials, including deputy range forest officer A Jilson, under IPC Section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt with dangerous weapons). Thenmala police have also filed an FIR against Sandeep, charging him with IPC Section 353 (preventing public servants from carrying out their duties) and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (PDP).

Sandeep told TNIE that he has lost faith in the system and will seek the help of the judiciary to combat injustice. “There will be no justice for the common man as long as the system tolerates custodial torture and apathy. I will resort to legal action against those officials,’’ he stated. He is currently under treatment at Punalur Taluk Hospital and is having difficulty in speaking and moving.

Meanwhile, Johny George, legal cell director of the Kerala Independent Farmers Association, told TNIE that ideally the police should have taken suo motu cognizance against the forest officials and arrested them. Instead, after the police filed an FIR against the forest official, they filed a case against the victim, he said.

“Ideally, the police should have arrested the forest officials, but instead they filed a case under IPC Section 353 and PDP Act case against Sandeep.” Furthermore, according to the FIR, Sandeep destroyed computers and electronic devices. How can Sandeep destroy those items in the presence of six trained forest officials? The police and forest officials made up the story,” Johny George said.

The Kerala Independent Association will demand the police to drop the case against Sandeep, he added.

The incident occurred around 5.30 pm on November 18. When Sandeep arrived in an autorickshaw from Kadamanpara after finishing work on his farmland, the Kadamanpara forest official of Aryankavu forest range stopped his vehicle for a routine checkup. During the checking, the forest officers and Sandeep got into a heated argument. Later, forest officials dragged Sandeep to the station and assaulted him. Later police arrived at the spot and shifted him to Punalur Taluk Hospital.



