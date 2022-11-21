Home States Kerala

Forest department launches inquiry into custodial torture at Kerala's Kadamanpara

The Thenmala police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Published: 21st November 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Custodial torture, custodial death

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Rahul R
Express News Service

KOLLAM:  The state forest department has launched an inquiry into the custodial torture at Kadamanpara forest station. The principal chief conservator of  forest has been directed to probe the custodial torture of Sandeep Mathew, 39, a farmer and activist, and submit a report within three days. The move comes amid criticism that the senior officer accused of assaulting Sandeep was transferred to the nearby forest station.

“The transfer was required to conduct a fair investigation. It would be difficult to investigate the incident if that officer is in charge of the forest station. We have asked the principal chief conservator to investigate the matter. We will take further action against the officials based on the findings of the investigation report,” said Forest Minister A K Saseendran.

Meanwhile, the Thenmala police have launched an investigation into the incident. Based on the preliminary investigation, the police had charged six forest officials, including deputy range forest officer A Jilson, under IPC Section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt with dangerous weapons). Thenmala police have also filed an FIR against Sandeep, charging him with IPC Section 353 (preventing public servants from carrying out their duties) and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (PDP).     

Sandeep told TNIE that he has lost faith in the system and will seek the help of the judiciary to combat injustice. “There will be no justice for the common man as long as the system tolerates custodial torture and apathy. I will resort to legal action against those officials,’’ he stated. He is currently under treatment at Punalur Taluk Hospital and is having difficulty in speaking and moving.    

Meanwhile, Johny George, legal cell director of the Kerala Independent Farmers Association, told TNIE that ideally the police should have taken suo motu cognizance against the forest officials and arrested them. Instead, after the police filed an FIR against the forest official, they filed a case against the victim, he said.    

“Ideally, the police should have arrested the forest officials, but instead they filed a case under IPC Section 353 and PDP Act case against Sandeep.” Furthermore, according to the FIR, Sandeep destroyed computers and electronic devices. How can Sandeep destroy those items in the presence of six trained forest officials? The police and forest officials made up the story,” Johny George said.   

The Kerala Independent Association will demand the police to drop the case against Sandeep, he added.    
The incident occurred around 5.30 pm on November 18. When Sandeep arrived in an autorickshaw from Kadamanpara after finishing work on his farmland, the Kadamanpara forest official of Aryankavu forest range stopped his vehicle for a routine checkup. During the checking, the forest officers and Sandeep got into a heated argument. Later, forest officials dragged Sandeep to the station and assaulted him. Later police arrived at the spot and shifted him to Punalur Taluk Hospital.                                    
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
custodial torture Sandeep Mathew
India Matters
Sanjay Raut and Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rahul calls up Sanjay Raut; Sena MP says such gestures becoming rare in times of political bitterness
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling ticket for MCD polls
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)
If CM was unaware of what was happening in his office, he was incompetent: Kerala Governor 
A speeding goods train detailed at Korai station in Jajpur district crashed into waiting passengers killing at least three of them. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Goods train crashes into Odisha's Korai station; three killed, several injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp