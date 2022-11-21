How was Periya murders prime accused moved to Ayurveda hospital: Court asks jail superintendent

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The CBI court in Kochi has directed the Kannur Central Prison superintendent to appear before them on Tuesday and explain why a CPM local leader and the prime accused in the Periya twin murder was admitted to an Ayurveda hospital without the court's permission.

Events were set in motion on November 16, when the court found the first accused A Peethambaran was absent when accused persons were produced as part of the remand extension procedure.

A jail representative submitted that Peethambaran is undergoing treatment at the Ayurveda hospital in Kannur for back pain. However, as the court was kept in the dark about the medical treatment, a report was sought from the Kannur jail superintendent on November 19.

As directed, the jail superintendent filed a report at the court claiming that Peethambaran was shifted to the Ayurveda hospital after doctors recommended the move. A medical report was also submitted before the court on November 19.

"Issue notice to Superintendent Central Prison Kannur to explain why the lapses on his part have not been explained. The learned prosecutor seeks time to file his remarks on the same. The superintendent shall appear in person and explain why the same was not reported at the earliest opportunity," the court diary stated.

As per norms, prior permission has to be taken from the court when those in remand or under trial are given further medical treatment or shifted to a hospital outside the jail. Usually, the prisoner through his counsel moves an application at the court seeking further medical treatment outside jail. However, in Peethambaran's case, neither the court nor the CBI was aware that he was shifted to the hospital outside the jail for treatment.

It was on February 17, 2019 that Youth Congress workers Kripesh, (19), and Sarath Lal PK (24) were murdered by CPM supporters. The charge sheet named 24 people including CPM Kasaragod district secretariat member and former MLA KV Kunhiraman in December 2021. According to the CBI, it was a politically motivated attack on the victims in retaliation for an earlier attack.

