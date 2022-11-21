Home States Kerala

Indiscipline charge: IPS officer probed for third time in two years

The government had initially appointed IAS officer Biswanath Sinha to conduct an inquiry into the charges against the officer.

Published: 21st November 2022 05:51 AM

Police

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The government has appointed Transport Commissioner S Sreejith as the inquiry officer to probe the charges of indiscipline and insubordination against 2007-batch IPS officer J Jayanath. This is the third time in two years that the government is appointing an inquiry officer to conduct a probe against the officer, who had ruffled a few feathers by replying in a sarcastic tone to then State Police Chief Loknath Behera in an official communication.

Jayanath, while working as the Commandant of Kerala Armed Police Battalion III, in official correspondence to then police chief Behera had made sarcastic remarks on his letter drafting skills. 
He had also highlighted some allegedly corrupt practices in the department, including the purchase of the battalion canteens and the misuse of funds meant for the modernisation of the force, in his correspondence to the state police chief. 

The government had initially appointed IAS officer Biswanath Sinha to conduct an inquiry into the charges against the officer. Sources said no hearing took place during Sinha’s period as inquiry officer. After that, senior IPS officer S Aananthakrishnan, who is now the Excise Commissioner, was tasked to conduct the inquiry. However, no hearing took place during his period also.

After Aananthakrishnan was promoted to the grade of the DGP, the government relieved him from the duty on his request. The government has, meanwhile, directed Sreejith to complete the inquiry within three months and file a report to the government. 

