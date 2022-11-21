Kanthapuram A P Muhammad Musliar passes away at 72 

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Islamic scholar and Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama secretary Kanthapuram A P Muhammad Musliar died on Sunday. He was 72 years old. Muhammad Musliar popularly known as ‘Little AP Ustad’ was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode for the past few weeks. He was the vice president of Markaz and the first student of A P Aboobacker Musliyar. Being a great supporter of the Sunni community, Muhammad Musliar was a constant companion of Aboobacker Musliyar. He was a member of Samastha Kendra Mushavara. He held the positions of convener of the Fatwa committee and member of the textbook screening committee of the Sunni Education Board.