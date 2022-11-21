Home States Kerala

Kanthapuram A P Muhammad Musliar passes away at 72 

Muhammad Musliar popularly known as ‘Little AP Ustad’ was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode for the past few weeks.

Published: 21st November 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Kanthapuram A P Muhammad Musliar

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  Islamic scholar and Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama secretary Kanthapuram A P Muhammad Musliar died on Sunday. He was 72 years old. 

Muhammad Musliar popularly known as ‘Little AP Ustad’ was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode for the past few weeks. He was the vice president of Markaz and the first student of A P Aboobacker Musliyar. Being a great supporter of the Sunni community, Muhammad Musliar was a constant companion of Aboobacker Musliyar. 

He was a member of Samastha Kendra Mushavara. He held the positions of convener of the Fatwa committee and member of the textbook screening committee of the Sunni Education Board.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanthapuram A P Muhammad Musliar
India Matters
Sanjay Raut and Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rahul calls up Sanjay Raut; Sena MP says such gestures becoming rare in times of political bitterness
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling ticket for MCD polls
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)
If CM was unaware of what was happening in his office, he was incompetent: Kerala Governor 
A speeding goods train detailed at Korai station in Jajpur district crashed into waiting passengers killing at least three of them. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Goods train crashes into Odisha's Korai station; three killed, several injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp