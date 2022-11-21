Kerala gangrape case: Police officer suspended pending inquiry

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Beypore Coastal station inspector of police P R Sunu, one of the six accused in a gangrape case registered by the Thrikkakara police, was suspended pending inquiry on Sunday. Sunu had reported for duty on Sunday morning, triggering widespread criticism.

The inspector later went on a 10-day leave in the afternoon. It is reported that Sunu was instructed by his superiors to go on leave in view of the public outrage over the officer joining the duty. However, in the evening, north zone IG in-charge A Akbar suspended the inspector.

“The suspension is based on the report of the Kochi city police commissioner, which indicates that he has links with criminals. So, the police officer has been suspended pending department-level inquiry,” said Akbar.

