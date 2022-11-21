Kerala voted best domestic wedding destination of 2022

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of Kerala Tourism winning the coveted Responsible Tourism Global Award at London World Travel Market (WTM), the state has been declared the best wedding destination for the year 2022 by the leading magazine Travel + Leisure India & South Asia. The magazine, now in its eleventh edition, declared the result of its reader’s choice awards at a function held in New Delhi on Thursday. “Serene backwaters, massive palms and the perfect weather. This is one of the many reasons why Kerala has been voted the best wedding destination by you!” reported the magazine. Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas said the state has been making concerted efforts to project Kerala as a destination that is known not only for its enchanting natural beauty, rollicking beaches and exquisite cuisines but also as a perfect getaway for wedding events and honeymooners.