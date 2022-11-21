Home States Kerala

Tharoor emerges central figure in Kerala Congress after ‘unofficial ban’ by party brass

Shashi Tharoor, apparently eyeing the chief ministerial post in the 2026 assembly polls, kicked off his Malabar tour on Sunday.

Published: 21st November 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Shashi Tharoor addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi)

Shashi Tharoor addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi)

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Shashi Tharoor, apparently eyeing the chief ministerial post in the 2026 assembly polls, kicked off his Malabar tour on Sunday. The move, coming close on the heels of his running for the AICC president’s post, has made him the central figure in the Congress in Kerala and has started polarising party leaders and workers for and against him. 

Tharoor’s supporters cry foul at the “unannounced ban” imposed on him by the state leadership, while his detractors accuse him of staying away from the party’s agitations against the LDF  government in which several workers were injured in clashes with the police. Meanwhile, the Congress leadership, both at the national and state level, are peeved at Tharoor for creating a parallel set-up within the organisation. 

Tharoor launched his tour by visiting writer M T Vasudevan Nair at his residence in Kozhikode. Taking the tirade against him in Congress sportingly, he termed “unwanted” all the controversies connected with his tour. 

However, Kozhikode MP M K Raghavan, who spearheads the Tharoor camp, was unrelenting. Demanding that Tharoor, with the tall stature he has, should be made the face of the Congress in the state, Raghavan urged the party leadership to order a probe into the “unannounced ban” on the Thiruvananthapuram MP.

The Kozhikode district unit of the Youth Congress had announced a seminar on ‘Sangh Parivar and Challenges to Secularism’ with Tharoor as the main speaker. But they backtracked on the programme without citing any reasons. 

The Tharoor camp sees this as a result of the party leadership’s intervention. However, the Kozhikode Jawahar Youth Foundation organised a seminar on the same topic on Sunday. 

‘No ban on Congress workers from attending Tharoor’s programmes’

Speaking at the seminar, Raghavan urged the state Congress president to appoint a commission to probe the incident. Otherwise, he would be forced to make public “unpleasant truths”, he warned. “All the programmes of Tharoor organised as part of his Malabar tour were charted out after consulting members concerned of the DCC s,” Raghavan said.

“What happened was an insult to one of the most prominent national leaders of the party. This action cannot be condoned and I will be writing to AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and party leaders in Kerala on the issue,” he said.

Tharoor also endorsed Raghavan’s demand for a probe. Meanwhile, Vadakara MP K Muraleedharan said there is no ban on Congress workers from attending Tharoor’s programmes. “Tharoor is an important leader of Congress.

There is no need to create a controversy on his behalf...Until three months back, he was participating in events. I don’t know why a controversy has been created now.” However, a top Congress leader came up with serious allegations against Tharoor. “Where was Tharoor when the Congress led a series of protests against K-Rail, Vizhinjam harbour, MGNREGA’s Raj Bhavan march and letter row implicating the Thiruvananthapuram Mayor.

Tharoor resorted to a social media campaign against the Congress leadership by putting them in bad light,” the senior leader told TNIE. The Thiruvananthapuram Congress leadership was having a harrowing time of late with more than two dozen Mahila Congress, Youth Congress and KSU leaders arrested and some of them remanded to 14- day judicial custody after various protests in the letter row involving the Mayor. The local MP Tharoor was nowhere to be seen and they had to fend for themselves to release the leaders out on bail, they rue.

‘Controversies over tour unwanted’
Tharoor launched his tour by visiting writer M T Vasudevan Nair at his residence in Kozhikode. Taking the tirade against him in Congress sportingly, he termed “unwanted” all the controversies connected with his tour.

(With inputs from Kozhikode Bureau)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shashi Tharoor congress Ban
India Matters
Sanjay Raut and Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rahul calls up Sanjay Raut; Sena MP says such gestures becoming rare in times of political bitterness
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling ticket for MCD polls
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)
If CM was unaware of what was happening in his office, he was incompetent: Kerala Governor 
A speeding goods train detailed at Korai station in Jajpur district crashed into waiting passengers killing at least three of them. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Goods train crashes into Odisha's Korai station; three killed, several injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp