Tharoor emerges central figure in Kerala Congress after ‘unofficial ban’ by party brass

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Shashi Tharoor, apparently eyeing the chief ministerial post in the 2026 assembly polls, kicked off his Malabar tour on Sunday. The move, coming close on the heels of his running for the AICC president’s post, has made him the central figure in the Congress in Kerala and has started polarising party leaders and workers for and against him.

Tharoor’s supporters cry foul at the “unannounced ban” imposed on him by the state leadership, while his detractors accuse him of staying away from the party’s agitations against the LDF government in which several workers were injured in clashes with the police. Meanwhile, the Congress leadership, both at the national and state level, are peeved at Tharoor for creating a parallel set-up within the organisation.

Tharoor launched his tour by visiting writer M T Vasudevan Nair at his residence in Kozhikode. Taking the tirade against him in Congress sportingly, he termed “unwanted” all the controversies connected with his tour.

However, Kozhikode MP M K Raghavan, who spearheads the Tharoor camp, was unrelenting. Demanding that Tharoor, with the tall stature he has, should be made the face of the Congress in the state, Raghavan urged the party leadership to order a probe into the “unannounced ban” on the Thiruvananthapuram MP.

The Kozhikode district unit of the Youth Congress had announced a seminar on ‘Sangh Parivar and Challenges to Secularism’ with Tharoor as the main speaker. But they backtracked on the programme without citing any reasons.

The Tharoor camp sees this as a result of the party leadership’s intervention. However, the Kozhikode Jawahar Youth Foundation organised a seminar on the same topic on Sunday.

‘No ban on Congress workers from attending Tharoor’s programmes’

Speaking at the seminar, Raghavan urged the state Congress president to appoint a commission to probe the incident. Otherwise, he would be forced to make public “unpleasant truths”, he warned. “All the programmes of Tharoor organised as part of his Malabar tour were charted out after consulting members concerned of the DCC s,” Raghavan said.

“What happened was an insult to one of the most prominent national leaders of the party. This action cannot be condoned and I will be writing to AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and party leaders in Kerala on the issue,” he said.

Tharoor also endorsed Raghavan’s demand for a probe. Meanwhile, Vadakara MP K Muraleedharan said there is no ban on Congress workers from attending Tharoor’s programmes. “Tharoor is an important leader of Congress.

There is no need to create a controversy on his behalf...Until three months back, he was participating in events. I don’t know why a controversy has been created now.” However, a top Congress leader came up with serious allegations against Tharoor. “Where was Tharoor when the Congress led a series of protests against K-Rail, Vizhinjam harbour, MGNREGA’s Raj Bhavan march and letter row implicating the Thiruvananthapuram Mayor.

Tharoor resorted to a social media campaign against the Congress leadership by putting them in bad light,” the senior leader told TNIE. The Thiruvananthapuram Congress leadership was having a harrowing time of late with more than two dozen Mahila Congress, Youth Congress and KSU leaders arrested and some of them remanded to 14- day judicial custody after various protests in the letter row involving the Mayor. The local MP Tharoor was nowhere to be seen and they had to fend for themselves to release the leaders out on bail, they rue.

‘Controversies over tour unwanted’

Tharoor launched his tour by visiting writer M T Vasudevan Nair at his residence in Kozhikode. Taking the tirade against him in Congress sportingly, he termed “unwanted” all the controversies connected with his tour.

(With inputs from Kozhikode Bureau)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Shashi Tharoor, apparently eyeing the chief ministerial post in the 2026 assembly polls, kicked off his Malabar tour on Sunday. The move, coming close on the heels of his running for the AICC president’s post, has made him the central figure in the Congress in Kerala and has started polarising party leaders and workers for and against him. Tharoor’s supporters cry foul at the “unannounced ban” imposed on him by the state leadership, while his detractors accuse him of staying away from the party’s agitations against the LDF government in which several workers were injured in clashes with the police. Meanwhile, the Congress leadership, both at the national and state level, are peeved at Tharoor for creating a parallel set-up within the organisation. Tharoor launched his tour by visiting writer M T Vasudevan Nair at his residence in Kozhikode. Taking the tirade against him in Congress sportingly, he termed “unwanted” all the controversies connected with his tour. However, Kozhikode MP M K Raghavan, who spearheads the Tharoor camp, was unrelenting. Demanding that Tharoor, with the tall stature he has, should be made the face of the Congress in the state, Raghavan urged the party leadership to order a probe into the “unannounced ban” on the Thiruvananthapuram MP. The Kozhikode district unit of the Youth Congress had announced a seminar on ‘Sangh Parivar and Challenges to Secularism’ with Tharoor as the main speaker. But they backtracked on the programme without citing any reasons. The Tharoor camp sees this as a result of the party leadership’s intervention. However, the Kozhikode Jawahar Youth Foundation organised a seminar on the same topic on Sunday. ‘No ban on Congress workers from attending Tharoor’s programmes’ Speaking at the seminar, Raghavan urged the state Congress president to appoint a commission to probe the incident. Otherwise, he would be forced to make public “unpleasant truths”, he warned. “All the programmes of Tharoor organised as part of his Malabar tour were charted out after consulting members concerned of the DCC s,” Raghavan said. “What happened was an insult to one of the most prominent national leaders of the party. This action cannot be condoned and I will be writing to AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and party leaders in Kerala on the issue,” he said. Tharoor also endorsed Raghavan’s demand for a probe. Meanwhile, Vadakara MP K Muraleedharan said there is no ban on Congress workers from attending Tharoor’s programmes. “Tharoor is an important leader of Congress. There is no need to create a controversy on his behalf...Until three months back, he was participating in events. I don’t know why a controversy has been created now.” However, a top Congress leader came up with serious allegations against Tharoor. “Where was Tharoor when the Congress led a series of protests against K-Rail, Vizhinjam harbour, MGNREGA’s Raj Bhavan march and letter row implicating the Thiruvananthapuram Mayor. Tharoor resorted to a social media campaign against the Congress leadership by putting them in bad light,” the senior leader told TNIE. The Thiruvananthapuram Congress leadership was having a harrowing time of late with more than two dozen Mahila Congress, Youth Congress and KSU leaders arrested and some of them remanded to 14- day judicial custody after various protests in the letter row involving the Mayor. The local MP Tharoor was nowhere to be seen and they had to fend for themselves to release the leaders out on bail, they rue. ‘Controversies over tour unwanted’ Tharoor launched his tour by visiting writer M T Vasudevan Nair at his residence in Kozhikode. Taking the tirade against him in Congress sportingly, he termed “unwanted” all the controversies connected with his tour. (With inputs from Kozhikode Bureau)