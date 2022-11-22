Home States Kerala

Kerala's Adimali police save man from killing self

They had had a video chat in which his son revealed his intention.

Published: 22nd November 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Police

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The Adimaly police added another feather to their cap after a 22-year-old man, who consumed poison atop a hill in Pettimudi after his lover’s parents rejected his proposal, was saved on Saturday.  The intervention, lead by inspector Cletus K Joseph, is earning plaudits.

According to Adimaly sub inspector Judy T P, at 7.30pm on Saturday, the man’s father approached the station with information on his son deciding to commit suicide. They had had a video chat in which his son revealed his intention.

Based on hints from the video, they reached the hill top at Viripara near Mankulam. Meanwhile, the man sent his live location on the request of his family members on WhatsApp, which helped the officials identify the spot as Pettimudi hill near Koombanpara.

By 8.30pm, the youngster was found unconscious atop the hill. On realising that he had consumed poison, Joseph and Judy, along with SI Shiju Jacob and other officers immediately took him to the Adimaly taluk hospital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Police Suicide
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp