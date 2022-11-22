Kerala's Adimali police save man from killing self

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The Adimaly police added another feather to their cap after a 22-year-old man, who consumed poison atop a hill in Pettimudi after his lover’s parents rejected his proposal, was saved on Saturday. The intervention, lead by inspector Cletus K Joseph, is earning plaudits.

According to Adimaly sub inspector Judy T P, at 7.30pm on Saturday, the man’s father approached the station with information on his son deciding to commit suicide. They had had a video chat in which his son revealed his intention.

Based on hints from the video, they reached the hill top at Viripara near Mankulam. Meanwhile, the man sent his live location on the request of his family members on WhatsApp, which helped the officials identify the spot as Pettimudi hill near Koombanpara.

By 8.30pm, the youngster was found unconscious atop the hill. On realising that he had consumed poison, Joseph and Judy, along with SI Shiju Jacob and other officers immediately took him to the Adimaly taluk hospital.

