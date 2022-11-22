Mangaluru blast: Kerala ATS launches probe into suspect’s stay in Aluva

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Kerala Police has started an investigation into the activities of the Mangaluru blast case suspect during his stay in Aluva for a few days in the second week of September. ATS Chief IG P Vijayan said an investigation has been launched to check whether the suspect, Mohammed Shariq, carried out any activities affecting the internal security of Kerala.

The Karnataka police had on Sunday confirmed that the low-intensity blast in a moving autorickshaw in Mangaluru on Saturday was an act of terror.

ATS is coordinating with Mangaluru police to receive more information about Shariq’s stay in Aluva. “The investigation is primarily conducted by the Mangaluru police. We are collecting details about his activities in Aluva. We are yet to receive all information in this regard. We don’t know the exact location where he stayed in Aluva. We suspect that he stayed here for a few days,” Vijayan told TNIE.

According to sources, the ATS probe is conducted by SP Shoukatali A P, who previously served the National Investigation Agency in Kochi. Shoukatali is in touch with the Mangaluru police as part of the probe. There are reports that a police team from the state has reached Manguluru to collect information from the investigation agency. There are also reports that the police searched several locations in Aluva on Monday. The matter would be discussed when the monthly meeting of intelligence and police agencies of the state and Centre is held in Kochi on Tuesday.

The probe by Mangaluru police revealed that accused Shariq received parcels ordered from an e-commerce platform while staying in Aluva. He came to Aluva before travelling to Coimbatore and Nagercoil. Mangaluru police as part of the probe are likely to reach Aluva in the coming days.

