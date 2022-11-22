Scooter rider held for obstructing movement of Kerala HC Chief Justice’s pilot vehicle

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Monday arrested a scooter rider for allegedly obstructing the movement of the pilot vehicle of Kerala High Court Chief Justice S Manikumar and verbally abusing a police officer in it. The arrested, Tijo, 34, of Udumbanchola in Idukki, was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.

The incident occurred at Goshree bridge around 2am on Monday when the Chief Justice’s official vehicle, accompanied by the pilot vehicle, was on the way to his residence from the Kochi airport. The case was registered at Mulavukkad station as per the complaint lodged by assistant sub-inspector Antony Perea of the Kochi AR Camp, who was in the pilot vehicle.

“The scooter rider caused obstruction to the pilot vehicle by riding in a rash and negligent manner. The rider also showered abusive language at the persons inside the pilot vehicle,” the FIR said.

“We suspect the accused was in an inebriated state at the time of the incident. He is a container driver and his wife’s house is in Puthuvype,” the police said.

As per the statement given by the ASI, police booked the accused under various sections of IPC that include 279 (rash riding), 294 (uttering obscene words), 353 (obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide).

The police collected the blood sample of the accused and sent it to a lab for testing alcohol content. “Section 308 has been evoked as he rode the scooter in a rash and negligent manner posing danger to the life of others,” said a police officer with the Mulavukkad station.

