Swiggy stir: Differences spill into open

Zomato workers to hold one-day token strike today, Swiggy workers to join them

Published: 22nd November 2022 06:03 AM

Swiggy

The logo of food delivery app Swiggy is seen on the phone. (Photo | File)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the Swiggy strike enters its eighth day, disagreements among the agitating delivery workers of the company have come to the fore.

On Monday, Santhini, a delivery worker, was heckled when she arrived at a hotel to collect a food package. Rekha, a supporter of the strike, asked Santhini to join her colleagues in their protest for better wages. When she declined, Rekha grabbed the keys to Santhini’s vehicle to dissuade her from continuing with her work.

Frustrated with the move, Santhini pulled out a sickle from her scooter and grabbed Rekha by her hair. The issue was settled following the intervention of locals.

Meanwhile, workers’ union members alleged that Swiggy was playing a dirty game to suppress the indefinite strike with the support of goondas. In a statement, however, the company said it does not condone, encourage, or partake in violence and intimidation in any form.

“We have consistently raised concerns around a handful of striking partners who have taken the law into their own hands, intimidating, and harassing fellow delivery partners who want to work and earn an honest living. We understand this has meant several delivery partners’ livelihoods are being impacted and we continue to request them to maintain peace. We are sure that the authorities will take appropriate action and we are able to start our operations soon, allowing delivery partners to work, restaurants to grow their business and jointly serve our customers,” the company statement read.

Zomato workers have decided to hold a one-day token strike on Tuesday. The move comes after company officials failed to accept a memorandum presented by workers’ union representatives. They will hold a protest march and will be joined by Swiggy workers.

