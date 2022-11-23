IUML to pitch for Shashi Tharoor in next assembly elections; Congress peeved

Home States Kerala

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor with IUML leaders at Panakkad on Tuesday

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Shashi Tharoor’s visit to Kodappanakkal House at Malappuram on Tuesday has opened up a new equation in the UDF. Sources said the IUML leadership is keen on projecting Tharoor in the coming assembly elections. It’s true that the next assembly poll is far off. But the IUML move has already kicked up a debate within the UDF, much to the delight of Tharoor.

Though IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty said his party will not intervene in the Congress’ internal issues, the League would welcome Tharoor securing top  posts in the state, a highly-placed source said. “The Congress should realise the ground reality and accept Tharoor as leader. If not IUML will have to take strong decisions,” the source said.

“IUML will never interfere in the internal issues of any other party. If there is anything that we want to communicate, we will raise it in the UDF. But our request to the Congress leadership is that they should utilise Tharoor’s potential in the next assembly election. It will keep the UDF in good stead,” said a senior IUML leader.

However, the Congress expects the League not to meddle with its internal affairs. When Kunhalikutty expressed his desire to return to state politics, a section within the state Congress leadership had differences of opinion. However, none of them raised a word against the League leader and followed a  decorum. Now the Congress expects the League to return the same.

Meanwhile a section within the Congress blames Kozhikode MP M K Raghavan for the current turn of events. “Raghavan was keen on getting a berth in the high power political affairs committee and a working president post. Both did not materialise. It wounded him a lot. Raghavan should have taken the Kozhikode DCC into confidence and sought the state leadership’s permission before organising Tharoor’s programme,” a top UDF leader told TNIE.

WON’T TOLERATE DIVISIVE POLITICS: SATHEESAN
Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Tuesday accused Shashi Tharoor of resorting to  “divisive politics”, and warned him that the Congress will not tolerate any attempt to build a parallel set-up within the party. “There is a movement to weaken the Congress. We will not tolerate this at any cost. Also, we will not tolerate divisive politics or parallel politics, whoever resorts to it. The state Congress cannot afford to have any more divisive politics, and those supporting such politics will be dealt with stringently “ he said.

