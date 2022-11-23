Kerala HC for raising retirement age of its staff to 58

P Ramdas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has sent a letter to the state government seeking to increase the retirement age of High Court staff from 56 to 58 stating that the service of experienced hands could be useful while implementing the proposed judicial reforms. However, the cabinet is yet to take a decision.

Sources told TNIE that the government will not be in a hurry to accept the request as it comes close on the heels of its decision to drop the move to raise the pension age in public sector institutions to 60 years. However, it is learnt that there is a move to extend the superannuation of 3-4 selected staff members by two years, who would otherwise retire on December 31.

The letter by HC Registrar General, K Krishnakumar, to the Additional Chief Secretary said: “the judicial reforms now proposed through model digital court, if accepted and implemented, will be the first-of-its-kind in the country. On the proposal of enhancement of the age of superannuation of members of the staff of the High Court from 56 to 58, the High Court is foraying into customary and paperless courts to strike a balance between swiftness and adherence to verification procedures in matters of adjudication. The High Court feels that the service of experienced staff could be utilised during the transitory stage.”

The letter was sent on October 25 under the subject - “Establishment of model digital court and enhancing the retirement age of the members of the Kerala High Court service.” The letter also contains the report of the judges’ committee constituted for considering the increase in retirement age of High Court staff.

When contacted, a top officer of the law department said that the recommendation is under the consideration of the home department. “It will take some time to arrive at a final decision,” said the officer.

Curiously, Kerala and Karnataka High Courts are perhaps two of the few high courts in the country where appointments are done internally, while in other high courts the appointments are done through the public service commission. There are about 2,000 employees working in the High Court in various capacities.

The high-level meeting between the chief justice and the chief minister held on September 24 considered various matters touching the administration of justice pertaining to the High Court and the district judiciary. As additional agenda, the proposals regarding model digital court and enhancement of the age of superannuation of members of the Kerala High Court service were mooted and on appreciating the need and necessity to take the proposals forward, the chief minister expressed the view that he would examine the proposals in the right perspective.

Chief Secretary V P Joy said raising retirement age was part of the agenda of discussion. “It is for the cabinet to take a decision on the matter,” he said. The chief justice had directed to forward the proposal after examining the reports of the committee.

