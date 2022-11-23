Home States Kerala

Kerala's Milma to hike milk price by Rs 6 per litre, awaits nod

The government is yet to issue an order hiking the price of milk.

Milk Cans

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF), or Milma, is set to increase the price of milk by Rs 6 per litre from December 1. The federation is awaiting the government’s approval to convene a governing body meet, likely on Friday, to implement the hike. Earlier, Dairy Development Minister J Chinchu Rani and Milma chairman K S Mani met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to discuss the hike. The government is yet to issue an order hiking the price of milk.

A Milma-appointed committee had recommended a hike of Rs 8.57 per litre, but the government was not keen on passing “a large burden on people”, said an officer.

Mani said an appropriate hike in milk price is inevitable to support dairy farmers. Though a hike of `5 per litre was sought last year, the government did not approve it. Instead, dairy farmers are being given a subsidy since August.

Milma
India Matters
