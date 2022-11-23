Home States Kerala

Letter row: CB registers case on Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran’s plaint

The report also has the statements of the mayor, two staffers of the mayor’s office and works standing committee chairman D R Anil.

Published: 23rd November 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram corporation Mayor Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The crime branch on Tuesday registered an FIR on the complaint filed by Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran in connection with the letter controversy. Earlier in the day, State Police Chief Anil Kant ordered the crime branch to register a case and conduct a detailed probe based on its preliminary inquiry report.

According to the FIR, an unidentified person fabricated the letter using the mayor’s forged signature and letter pad with the intention to defame her. The FIR said on the day the letter was sent, the mayor was in New Delhi to attend a programme organised by DYFI.

Sources said the case will be investigated by a new unit of the crime branch. The case has been registered under Sections 465, 466 and 469 (Punishment for forgery) of the IPC.

The crime branch is yet to recover the original copy of the letter. In its report, the crime branch recommended to register a case to find out the person who forged the mayor’s signature.

Sources close to the crime branch said they could not confirm if the letter was forged or not as it was yet to be recovered. Even when the mayor testified that it was fake, it was not possible to find out who was behind the letter.

