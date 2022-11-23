No lack of facilities at Sabarimala, says minister

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government has taken all steps to ensure the smooth conduct of Sabarimala pilgrimage and the allegations regarding the lack of amenities at the hill shrine are raised by people with vested interests, Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan has said.

“I accept that the work to lay stones on the Neelimala trek route has caused inconvenience to the pilgrims. As the gaps between the stones are big, there is a chance of devotees getting injured. I have given instructions to fill the gaps and complete the work as soon as possible. I have taken up the allegations regarding the exploitation of devotees with the ministers concerned. I have urged the transport minister to ensure that the KSRTC is not overcharging devotees,” he told TNIE. Radhakrishnan said some vested interests are exaggerating small issues and trying to create an impression that the government has not ensured facilities for the devotees.

In an attempt to avoid stampede, only devotees going to the hill shrine are allowed to use the Neelimala route. They should take the Swami Ayyappan road while returning, he said. Regarding the decision to stop the free mess facility for police personnel at Sannidhanam, he said the government has decided to provide an additional grant of Rs 100 to them.

“We are providing a special allowance of Rs 650 to the police personnel deployed at Sabarimala. The decision to stop the mess facility had upset them. So we decided to provide an additional grant,” said Radhakrishnan.

The minister said he started monitoring the arrangements at Sabarimala in September itself and had held periodic review meetings to ensure the timely completion of works. “I held meetings with the ministers of the department concerned to evaluate the works. A meeting of ministers from the southern states was convened to address their concerns. I had spent two days at Sabarimala and there was no complaint regarding the facilities,” he said.

