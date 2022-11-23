‘Shift Periya twin murder case accused to Viyyur jail’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The CBI Court in Kochi has ordered to shift the accused persons in the Periya twin murder case from Kannur Central Jail to Viyyur Central Jail in Thrissur.

CBI judge K Kamanees issued the order after prime accused and local CPM leader Peethambaran A who was suffering from back pain was shifted to an ayurveda hospital for treatment without the court’s permission.

The court had summoned the superintendent of the Kannur Central Jail to appear before it and give an explanation on Tuesday after coming to know about the ayurveda treatment given to the accused.

As directed by the court, the joint superintendent who is the in-charge of the prison appeared before the court at 11am. He submitted an apology letter regarding procedural lapse on his part and recommended that the accused persons be transferred to another jail.

The CBI also filed a report containing remarks from the agency into the incident. The court ordered that six accused persons who are currently in Kannur Central Jail be shifted to the Viyyur Central Jail.

KOCHI: The CBI Court in Kochi has ordered to shift the accused persons in the Periya twin murder case from Kannur Central Jail to Viyyur Central Jail in Thrissur. CBI judge K Kamanees issued the order after prime accused and local CPM leader Peethambaran A who was suffering from back pain was shifted to an ayurveda hospital for treatment without the court’s permission. The court had summoned the superintendent of the Kannur Central Jail to appear before it and give an explanation on Tuesday after coming to know about the ayurveda treatment given to the accused. As directed by the court, the joint superintendent who is the in-charge of the prison appeared before the court at 11am. He submitted an apology letter regarding procedural lapse on his part and recommended that the accused persons be transferred to another jail. The CBI also filed a report containing remarks from the agency into the incident. The court ordered that six accused persons who are currently in Kannur Central Jail be shifted to the Viyyur Central Jail.