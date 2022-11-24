Cyber attack on Sajitha: Case against estranged husband Arun

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The Kottarakkara police have registered a case against Sujith alias Arun, husband of Sajitha, the victim of the alleged cyber attack. Both of them have been living separately. Sajitha had raised suspicions against her husband for launching a cyber attack against her. According to the complaint by the 32-year-old, who lives with her parents and child, each and every activity in her house was being externally controlled. The police also recorded the statement of Sajitha and Sujith on Wednesday.

The police charged IPC Section 354 (outraging the modesty of women) and Section 427 (mischief causing damage) against Sujith. Meanwhile Sajitha said she plans to approach the court seeking justice.

“I believe that my estranged husband is behind all the issues at my house. But the police are not ready to listen to my version. That’s why I plan to approach the court,” Sajitha said. The police, however, maintained that the preliminary probe revealed nothing unusual in the house. Police said more details will come out during the investigation.

“As of now, her version is unbelievable. We did not find any unusual application on her phone or her mother’s phone,” said Prasanth V S, Kottarakkara SHO. Inspector Elias P George, Cyber wing, Kottarakkara, too, said Sajitha has been making claims without evidence.

“She claimed that she was receiving intimidating messages from her mother’s phone. We checked her mother’s phone and did not find any hidden malware or malicious application. We checked the entire house but found nothing strange. Another option before us is to register an FIR against her mother. But she would not agree to that,” said George.

