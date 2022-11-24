Home States Kerala

Debt-ridden farmer ends life in Palakkad

Muralidharan had also borrowed from private individuals for his day-to-day expenses which he was unable to repay.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A paddy farmer, Muralidharan, 52, of Karugamani in Chittur, died by suicide in a nearby unused house on Wednesday.

It was Gopalan, Muralidharan’s brother, who went in search of his brother after he left the house at 5 pm the previous day and did not return on Wednesday, who found the body.

Gopalan found the body in a nearby unused house owned by Muralidharan. There was a letter on the table stating that he will not be returning. Subsequently, the relatives informed the Pudunagaram police.
The police led by sub-inspector Damodaran reached the place and shifted the body to the Chittur Taluk Hospital mortuary.

Another letter written by Muralidharan was also found by the police which stated that he was ending his life due to debt. After the post-mortem, the body was taken to his house and later cremated at the gas crematorium located near the river bridge.

Muralidharan and Gopalan were living together in their ancestral house in Karugamani. Earlier, Muralidharan had nine acres of land. Due to huge debts, he sold the land to clear it. Later, he took a three-acre land of a relative on lease and was conducting paddy farming.

However, due to financial problems, he had no money to remove the weeds in his fields. The wild growth resulted in the yields dropping. He also could not harvest his crop, as according to the locals, the yield would not be sufficient to pay the rent of the harvester.

Muralidharan had also borrowed from private individuals for his day-to-day expenses which he was unable to repay. This situation led to suicide.

