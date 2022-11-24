IAS officers reshuffled

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major reshuffle among IAS officers, Dr V Venu, additional chief secretary, Home and Vigilance Department, will hold the full additional charge of Water Resources Department. Dr Venu will continue to hold the existing additional charges except that of Information and Public Relations Department.

K Vasuki, labour commissioner, will hold the additional charge of director, Loka Kerala Sabha. Her husband, S Karthikeyan, officer on special duty to the chief minister, will hold the full additional charge of special commissioner, Kerala Goods and Services Tax Department.

T V Anupama, on return from leave, has been posted as commissioner for land revenue. She will also be holding the full additional charges of commissioner, disaster management and state project manager of National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project.

Pranabjyoti Nath will continue to hold the post of secretary, water resources department,with full additional charges of coastal shipping and inland navigation department and MD, Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.

The cabinet has also brought in retired former additional chief secretary T K Jose as the chairman of Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission. Ever since Preman Dinaraj, former chairman of KSERC, had stepped down from office in June, the post was lying vacant. The cabinet has also appointed B Pradeep as a member of KSERC.

Former Air India chairman V Thulasidas has been reappointed as the special officer of Sabarimala airport. Upper age limit of 70 years has been waived for him. He has been given the rank and status equivalent to the chief secretary.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major reshuffle among IAS officers, Dr V Venu, additional chief secretary, Home and Vigilance Department, will hold the full additional charge of Water Resources Department. Dr Venu will continue to hold the existing additional charges except that of Information and Public Relations Department. K Vasuki, labour commissioner, will hold the additional charge of director, Loka Kerala Sabha. Her husband, S Karthikeyan, officer on special duty to the chief minister, will hold the full additional charge of special commissioner, Kerala Goods and Services Tax Department. T V Anupama, on return from leave, has been posted as commissioner for land revenue. She will also be holding the full additional charges of commissioner, disaster management and state project manager of National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project. Pranabjyoti Nath will continue to hold the post of secretary, water resources department,with full additional charges of coastal shipping and inland navigation department and MD, Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. The cabinet has also brought in retired former additional chief secretary T K Jose as the chairman of Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission. Ever since Preman Dinaraj, former chairman of KSERC, had stepped down from office in June, the post was lying vacant. The cabinet has also appointed B Pradeep as a member of KSERC. Former Air India chairman V Thulasidas has been reappointed as the special officer of Sabarimala airport. Upper age limit of 70 years has been waived for him. He has been given the rank and status equivalent to the chief secretary.