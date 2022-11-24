Kerala Police's special drone wing to watch over pilgrims, VVIPs

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Police are planning to form a dedicated wing to operate drones for covering high-rush and important events like makaravilakku during Sabarimala pilgrimage and movement of VVIPs visiting the state.

The move aims at enhancing security cover during festivals and programmes that see a huge turnout and also aid in security profiling. Though drones have been used to monitor the rush during festivals like Thrissur Pooram and sometimes even the Sabarimala pilgrimage, this is the first time the police are looking to set up a team of trained officials to handle the gadgets.

As per the proposal floated by the police drone forensic lab and research centre, 60 officers will be handpicked from different wings of the department and given advanced training in handling drones. The team will also help the police prevent mishaps like the Pulmedu tragedy of 2011 when a jeep carrying Sabarimala pilgrims ploughed into a crowd of devotees, triggering a stampede and claiming 102 lives.

“The idea is to train at least three officers in drone handling in each of the 20 police districts. Private firms with expertise in handling drones will provide the training. We are in talks with some firms and will finalise one for the training,” a senior police officer told TNIE.

Sources said officers having an engineering background and interested in working in the unit will be drafted. The team will be given a basic one-week training. An additional week’s training will be given to team members looking for expertise in specific areas.

Sources said security concerns prompted the police to plan the new unit. “Threats posed by drones have risen in recent times. Normally, we engage private drone operators to cover special events, including VIP visits. However, there is risk associated with it. So, we decided to form our own unit that will be solely responsible to cover high-profile, high-security events,” said a source.



