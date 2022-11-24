Home States Kerala

Kerala Police's special drone wing to watch over pilgrims, VVIPs

Sources said security concerns prompted the police to plan the new unit.

Published: 24th November 2022 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Drones

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Police are planning to form a dedicated wing to operate drones for covering high-rush and important events like makaravilakku during Sabarimala pilgrimage and movement of VVIPs visiting the state.

The move aims at enhancing security cover during festivals and programmes that see a huge turnout and also aid in security profiling. Though drones have been used to monitor the rush during festivals like Thrissur Pooram and sometimes even the Sabarimala pilgrimage, this is the first time the police are looking to set up a team of trained officials to handle the gadgets.

As per the proposal floated by the police drone forensic lab and research centre, 60 officers will be handpicked from different wings of the department and given advanced training in handling drones. The team will also help the police prevent mishaps like the Pulmedu tragedy of 2011 when a jeep carrying Sabarimala pilgrims ploughed into a crowd of devotees, triggering a stampede and claiming 102 lives.
“The idea is to train at least three officers in drone handling in each of the 20 police districts. Private firms with expertise in handling drones will provide the training. We are in talks with some firms and will finalise one for the training,” a senior police officer told TNIE.

Sources said officers having an engineering background and interested in working in the unit will be drafted. The team will be given a basic one-week training. An additional week’s training will be given to team members looking for expertise in specific areas.

Sources said security concerns prompted the police to plan the new unit. “Threats posed by drones have risen in recent times. Normally, we engage private drone operators to cover special events, including VIP visits. However, there is risk associated with it. So, we decided to form our own unit that will be solely responsible to cover high-profile, high-security events,” said a source.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drone Sabarimala
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp