Rooster injures 2-year-old, doctor says boy will require surgery

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A two-year-old boy suffered serious injuries on his face after a rooster belonging to a local resident attacked him at Manjummel in Kochi last week. The Eloor police have registered a case against Jaleel, the bird’s owner. The doctor who examined the boy said he will require plastic surgery.

The incident took place on November 18. Ahammed Salal, the son of Sheffi Mubarak of Choornikara, was attacked by the rooster while playing outside his uncle Fahim Hussain’s house at Manjummel. He suffered injuries on his head, forehead, cheek and also under the eye.

“Upon hearing his cries, the family members rushed outside and rescued Ahammed. The wounds on the boy’s face are deep and the doctor has recommended plastic surgery. The child is yet to recover from the shock,” said a police officer.

Jaleel was booked under IPC Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) following a complaint lodged by Fahim, the boy’s uncle.

“The child’s family alleged that the rooster had attacked people earlier too. Though the neighbours had urged Jaleel not to release the bird from its enclosure, he allegedly did not heed their demand,” said the officer.

‘No decision yet on rooster owner’s arrest’

The police are also investigating whether Jaleel released the rooster deliberately owing to enmity with his neighbour. “The investigation is in the preliminary stages. We are yet to decide whether or not to arrest Jaleel. His statement will be recorded soon,” said the officer.

The boy was discharged from the hospital after two days on Tuesday. The family decided to lodge a complaint against Jaleel after he allegedly refused to provide any compensation for the treatment expenses.

Fahim claimed the injury under Ahammed’s eyes was severe.

“Initially, we thought that the injuries would require minor dressing. However, the doctor said the wound under his eye was severe. When we apprised Jaleel of the hospital bill, he accused us of exaggerating the amount to extract money from him,” Fahim said.

KOCHI: A two-year-old boy suffered serious injuries on his face after a rooster belonging to a local resident attacked him at Manjummel in Kochi last week. The Eloor police have registered a case against Jaleel, the bird’s owner. The doctor who examined the boy said he will require plastic surgery. The incident took place on November 18. Ahammed Salal, the son of Sheffi Mubarak of Choornikara, was attacked by the rooster while playing outside his uncle Fahim Hussain’s house at Manjummel. He suffered injuries on his head, forehead, cheek and also under the eye. “Upon hearing his cries, the family members rushed outside and rescued Ahammed. The wounds on the boy’s face are deep and the doctor has recommended plastic surgery. The child is yet to recover from the shock,” said a police officer. Jaleel was booked under IPC Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) following a complaint lodged by Fahim, the boy’s uncle. “The child’s family alleged that the rooster had attacked people earlier too. Though the neighbours had urged Jaleel not to release the bird from its enclosure, he allegedly did not heed their demand,” said the officer. ‘No decision yet on rooster owner’s arrest’ The police are also investigating whether Jaleel released the rooster deliberately owing to enmity with his neighbour. “The investigation is in the preliminary stages. We are yet to decide whether or not to arrest Jaleel. His statement will be recorded soon,” said the officer. The boy was discharged from the hospital after two days on Tuesday. The family decided to lodge a complaint against Jaleel after he allegedly refused to provide any compensation for the treatment expenses. Fahim claimed the injury under Ahammed’s eyes was severe. “Initially, we thought that the injuries would require minor dressing. However, the doctor said the wound under his eye was severe. When we apprised Jaleel of the hospital bill, he accused us of exaggerating the amount to extract money from him,” Fahim said.