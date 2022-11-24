Home States Kerala

Some writ pleas in HC misplaced, some not located, rues judge

This is the fate of a workman who is forced to contest cases for a major part of his life for his livelihood.

Published: 24th November 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a startling revelation, a judge of the Kerala High Court has said that some of the old writ petitions are misplaced from court and not located. “The registry must locate the same forthwith or get orders to recreate the file,” observed Justice P V Kunhikrishnan. The court also flayed the registry of the High Court for the delay on its part in listing cases.

“Some writ petitions have been pending before this court for about 20 years,” said the court. The court blamed the registry for this sorry state of affairs. The registry must report before the jurisdictional roaster judge about the old cases, after getting permission from the chief justice.

The jurisdictional judge may not be knowing about the old cases because, in the High Court, the usual practice is that, once the cases are admitted, unless there is an urgent memo or a petition for an early hearing or other petitions for any directions, it will not be listed except for the final hearing. Lawyers have a general grievance that the cases are not listed by the registry even after filing an ‘urgent memo’. They even say sarcastically that the “urgent memos” filed are “committing suicide and disappearing”.

The registrar general and the registrar (Judiciary) should bring to the notice of the chief justice that the old writ petitions are pending in different jurisdictions and will take appropriate steps in this regard as per the directions of the chief justice. Otherwise, “people will lose faith in the judiciary.”

“The court made these remarks while considering the sad plight of an employee of Kodungallur Town Co-operative Bank who is engaged in a legal fight with the bank for the past 25 years to get his eligible benefits. When M K Surendra Babu, of Thrissur, who was the chief accountant, approached the court, he was 61 years of age. Probably he is in his 70s by now.

This is the fate of a workman who is forced to contest cases for a major part of his life for his livelihood. An introspection by the judiciary is also necessary because the first writ petition filed by the workman was pending before this court for the last 13 years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Writ petitions Kerala HC
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp