Tharoor wave threatens to rock Congress boat further

Abhilash Chandran By

Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The Shashi Tharoor wave in the state unit of the Congress party appears to be gaining strength with the Thiruvananthapuram MP reaching out to more community and religious leaders. In a major development, the Nair Service Society (NSS) has invited Tharoor to this year’s Mannam Jayanthi celebrations, the most important event of the community held every year on January 2.

According to sources at the NSS, Tharoor is a global citizen and hence the organisation decided to invite him to inaugurate the Mannam Jayanthi celebrations. Though the organisation sought to dismiss the politics behind the move, the decision is certain to have major repercussions in the Congress. “Tharoor is a good orator. He knows Mannath Padmanabhan well and is the most meritorious person to inaugurate the event,” a community leader said.

Central Travancore appears to be more receptive of the Tharoor message, with the Youth Congress Kottayam district committee inviting him to inaugurate its mega meeting in Erattupetta on December 3.

According to organisers, Tharoor’s emergence in state politics has enthused the party rank and file, especially youngsters. “Tharoor has massive acceptance among the youth and we want to make use of it to inspire our workers,” said Chintu Kurian Joy, district president, Youth Congress.

At the same time, the YC district committee invite is seen as reviving factionalism in the party, with the decision being analysed as the ‘A’ group’s support for the MP. With staunch loyalists of former chief minister Oommen Chandy at the helm of the district committee, the faction’s support to Tharoor’s new initiatives is becoming more evident. Moreover, Kottayam is the unofficial headquarters of the ‘A’ group and hence it is believed that the Youth Congress has the blessings of veteran leader Chandy.

Moreover, the Youth Congress omitted the name of Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan from the programme brochure, which further triggered allegations of factionalism.

Following this, Youth Congress withdrew the brochure and brought out a new one in which Satheesan was included, along with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, K C Venugopal, K Sudhakaran and Oommen Chandy.

Meanwhile, the Kottyam district committee of the Congress has washed its hands of the development. According to DCC president Nattakom Suresh, the Youth Congress should have informed the DCC while inviting a senior Congress leader to the district. “DCC received some complaints with regard to the decision and we will forward it to the party leadership,” Suresh said.

Though, the Youth Congress has declared its stance, senior ‘A’ leaders are still reluctant to do so. While a section is closely watching current developments, the Youth Congress’ decision has put those who have shifted to the group led by AICC general secretary K C Venugopal in a dilemma as participating in Tharoor’s programme would invite the wrath of the central leadership.

