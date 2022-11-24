Home States Kerala

Tharoor wave threatens to rock Congress boat further

Invites to Mannam Jayanthi fete, Kottayam Youth Congress meet seen as widening T’Puram MP’s appeal | Senior ‘A’ leaders still reluctant to declare their stance

Published: 24th November 2022 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Shashi Tharoor arriving at the Kannur DCC office on Wednesday

Shashi Tharoor arriving at the Kannur DCC office on Wednesday

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The Shashi Tharoor wave in the state unit of the Congress party appears to be gaining strength with the Thiruvananthapuram MP reaching out to more community and religious leaders. In a major development, the Nair Service Society (NSS) has invited Tharoor to this year’s Mannam Jayanthi celebrations, the most important event of the community held every year on January 2.

According to sources at the NSS, Tharoor is a global citizen and hence the organisation decided to invite him to inaugurate the Mannam Jayanthi celebrations. Though the organisation sought to dismiss the politics behind the move, the decision is certain to have major repercussions in the Congress. “Tharoor is a good orator. He knows Mannath Padmanabhan well and is the most meritorious person to inaugurate the event,” a community leader said.

Central Travancore appears to be more receptive of the Tharoor message, with the Youth Congress Kottayam district committee inviting him to inaugurate its mega meeting in Erattupetta on December 3.
According to organisers, Tharoor’s emergence in state politics has enthused the party rank and file, especially youngsters. “Tharoor has massive acceptance among the youth and we want to make use of it to inspire our workers,” said Chintu Kurian Joy, district president, Youth Congress.

At the same time, the YC district committee invite is seen as reviving factionalism in the party, with the decision being analysed as the ‘A’ group’s support for the MP. With staunch loyalists of former chief minister Oommen Chandy at the helm of the district committee, the faction’s support to Tharoor’s new initiatives is becoming more evident. Moreover, Kottayam is the unofficial headquarters of the ‘A’ group and hence it is believed that the Youth Congress has the blessings of veteran leader Chandy.

Moreover, the Youth Congress omitted the name of Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan from the programme brochure, which further triggered allegations of factionalism.

Following this, Youth Congress withdrew the brochure and brought out a new one in which Satheesan was included, along with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, K C Venugopal, K Sudhakaran and Oommen Chandy.

Meanwhile, the Kottyam district committee of the Congress has washed its hands of the development. According to DCC president Nattakom Suresh, the Youth Congress should have informed the DCC while inviting a senior Congress leader to the district. “DCC received some complaints with regard to the decision and we will forward it to the party leadership,” Suresh said.

Though, the Youth Congress has declared its stance, senior ‘A’ leaders are still reluctant to do so. While a section is closely watching current developments, the Youth Congress’ decision has put those who have shifted to the group led by AICC general secretary K C Venugopal in a dilemma as participating in Tharoor’s programme would invite the wrath of the central leadership.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shashi Tharoor Congress NSS
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp