This priest turns to FIFA World Cup to drive his mission

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: The Vice-Principal of Irinjalakuda Christ College is on a mission to make World Cup celebrations greener. Fr Joy Peenikkapparambil has been urging people to plant a sapling each for every goal scored in the tournament. Keeping in mind the long-term effect the move can have on the immediate surroundings, the priest came up with the idea of the ‘One Goal, One Jackfruit Sapling’ programme this World Cup.

Football fans across the state spend a fortune every year on large cut-outs of favourite players. Now come the World Cup, Kerala has been swarmed by these cut-outs. But, the repercussions of such large installations are yet to be assessed, especially when they become a threat to the safe movement of traffic and other road users and pollute even water sources.

“As per media reports, in 2010, fans spent around Rs 2 crore on cut-outs in the Malabar region alone. Just think of a scenario, if we plant a sapling for each goal at the footballing event. wouldn’t that be amazing?,” says Fr Joy, who first came up with the idea in 2010. In that year’s tournament in South Africa, 143 goals were scored and an equal number of saplings were planted on the campus. Under the leadership of Fr Joy, around 480 traditional varieties of mango saplings were distributed in the college during the 2014 World Cup. “In 2018 we distributed both mango and jackfruit saplings. This year, we will be distributing jackfruit saplings,” said Fr Joy, who is also a physical education lecturer at the college.

“Through this programme, I want my students to enjoy the World Cup and at the same time to view the event differently,” he said. Though an ardent fan of the Brazil team, Fr Joy said that at its peak, football transcends team allegiances. “Sports can have this power. It unites people, crossing the boundaries of religion, caste or creed,” he added.

Fr Joy also wants sports to become a wonderful diversion for the youth. “Let football be their addiction, not any narcotics,” he added. The programme also carries the slogan ‘Kick Football In, Kick Drugs Out’. Since launching the programme on November 12, in the presence of Minister K Radhakrishnan, the college has presented 12 jackfruit saplings to various people including students and teachers. The distribution was inaugurated by Calicut University Vice-Chancellor M K Jayaraj.

THRISSUR: The Vice-Principal of Irinjalakuda Christ College is on a mission to make World Cup celebrations greener. Fr Joy Peenikkapparambil has been urging people to plant a sapling each for every goal scored in the tournament. Keeping in mind the long-term effect the move can have on the immediate surroundings, the priest came up with the idea of the ‘One Goal, One Jackfruit Sapling’ programme this World Cup. Football fans across the state spend a fortune every year on large cut-outs of favourite players. Now come the World Cup, Kerala has been swarmed by these cut-outs. But, the repercussions of such large installations are yet to be assessed, especially when they become a threat to the safe movement of traffic and other road users and pollute even water sources. “As per media reports, in 2010, fans spent around Rs 2 crore on cut-outs in the Malabar region alone. Just think of a scenario, if we plant a sapling for each goal at the footballing event. wouldn’t that be amazing?,” says Fr Joy, who first came up with the idea in 2010. In that year’s tournament in South Africa, 143 goals were scored and an equal number of saplings were planted on the campus. Under the leadership of Fr Joy, around 480 traditional varieties of mango saplings were distributed in the college during the 2014 World Cup. “In 2018 we distributed both mango and jackfruit saplings. This year, we will be distributing jackfruit saplings,” said Fr Joy, who is also a physical education lecturer at the college. “Through this programme, I want my students to enjoy the World Cup and at the same time to view the event differently,” he said. Though an ardent fan of the Brazil team, Fr Joy said that at its peak, football transcends team allegiances. “Sports can have this power. It unites people, crossing the boundaries of religion, caste or creed,” he added. Fr Joy also wants sports to become a wonderful diversion for the youth. “Let football be their addiction, not any narcotics,” he added. The programme also carries the slogan ‘Kick Football In, Kick Drugs Out’. Since launching the programme on November 12, in the presence of Minister K Radhakrishnan, the college has presented 12 jackfruit saplings to various people including students and teachers. The distribution was inaugurated by Calicut University Vice-Chancellor M K Jayaraj.