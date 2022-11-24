Uncertainty prevails over continuance of pro-VCs in varsities

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As Vice-Chancellor appointments have landed in a soup, the continuance of pro-vice-chancellors in state universities has also come under the scanner. As per the UGC regulations, the pro-vice-chancellor shall hold office for a period, which is a ‘co-terminus’ with that of the vice-chancellor. This means pro-VCs will have to step down once the VC ceases to remain in office.

However, there is a counter-argument from a section of academics that the ‘co-terminus’ clause applies only when the VC’s full term in office ends and not otherwise. For instance, the former Vice-Chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) M S Rajasree’s appointment was declared ‘void ab-initio’ (void from the beginning) by the Supreme Court, with almost a year of her term remaining. Meanwhile, S Ayoob continues as pro-vice-chancellor of the varsity despite a new vice-chancellor assuming charge.

“Even though the UGC regulations mention ‘co-terminus’, two verdicts of the High Court in 2018, which had brought clarity on pro-vice-chancellor’s continuance in office, need to be taken into account,” pointed out an academic. In one such case, the High Court ruled that a pro-vice-chancellor cannot be ordered to vacate the office on account of demitting office by the vice-chancellor before his term.

“The continuation of pro-vice-chancellor in the office after the resignation of the vice-chancellor depends upon the pleasure of the incoming vice-chancellor,” the High Court had ruled. In another case, the High Court held that the continuation of a pro-vice-chancellor in office “would depend upon the prerogative to be exercised by the incoming vice-chancellor as it is a pleasure appointment”.

R S Sasikumar of the Save University Campaign Committee -- a whistleblowers’ group -- said the argument had no relevance now as the High Court verdicts relate to appointments carried out by the Governor (Chancellor) prior to the adoption of the UGC Regulations, 2018. At present, pro-vice-chancellors are appointed by the Syndicate of the university concerned on the recommendations of the vice-chancellor.

“These High Court verdicts relate to appointments of pro-vice-chancellors, for a fixed term, by the then governor. It is not applicable in the case of the existing pro-vice-chancellors appointed on the basis of the latest UGC regulations. The pro-vice-chancellor’s term is undoubtedly co-terminus with that of the vice-chancellor,” Sasikumar underscored.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that Ciza Thomas, the vice-chancellor in charge of KTU, may not recommend the removal of the current pro-VC as her appointment by the governor is a stop-gap arrangement till a full-time VC assumes charge. “Besides, any move to appoint a new pro-vice-chancellor will have to be approved by the Syndicate and it is unlikely that the varsity body would accept the recommendation of a VC handpicked by the governor,” said a source.

