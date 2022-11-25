125 measles cases reported in Malappuram

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The health department on Thursday said 125 cases of measles have been reported recently in Malappuram.

Sports Minister V Abdurahiman said the health department has taken measures to avoid the further spread of the disease. He urged residents to undergo treatment if any symptoms are found.

The threats posed by measles will be discussed at the district development committee meeting to be held on Saturday.

“More preventive measures will be taken after discussing the issue with people’s representatives, district collector, DMO, district police chief and education deputy director,” the minister said.

MALAPPURAM: The health department on Thursday said 125 cases of measles have been reported recently in Malappuram. Sports Minister V Abdurahiman said the health department has taken measures to avoid the further spread of the disease. He urged residents to undergo treatment if any symptoms are found. The threats posed by measles will be discussed at the district development committee meeting to be held on Saturday. “More preventive measures will be taken after discussing the issue with people’s representatives, district collector, DMO, district police chief and education deputy director,” the minister said.