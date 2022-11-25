Home States Kerala

125 measles cases reported in Malappuram

The threats posed by measles will be discussed at the district development committee meeting to be held on Saturday.

measles

A nurse prepares vaccine shots against measles at a clinic. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The health department on Thursday said 125 cases of measles have been reported recently in Malappuram.

Sports Minister V Abdurahiman said the health department has taken measures to avoid the further spread of the disease. He urged residents to undergo treatment if any symptoms are found.

“More preventive measures will be taken after discussing the issue with people’s representatives, district collector, DMO, district police chief and education deputy director,” the minister said.

