Helicopter service to Sabarimala: Kerala HC flays tour firm

The TDB and the Central government have sought some more time to file an affidavit in the case. The case was adjourned to Tuesday.

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday observed that the action of the tour company Enhance Aviation Services LLP, Kakkanad, which advertised a helicopter service to Sabarimala without the permission of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), was of a serious nature and illegal. A division bench comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice P G Ajithkumar said that “Sabarimala is not a place where anyone can offer such facility. The company can’t offer anything without prior permission.”

The court made the observation while considering the suo motu case initiated based on a media report regarding helicopter service packages from Kochi to Nilakkal offered by the tour operator for Sabarimala pilgrimage.

The TDB and the Central government have sought some more time to file an affidavit in the case. The case was adjourned to Tuesday.

