‘Kantara’: Kerala HC dismisses producer’s plea

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has dismissed a petition filed by Homable Films LLP, Karnataka, the producer of ‘Kantara’ movie, challenging the orders passed by the District and Sessions Courts in Kozhikode and Palakkad prohibiting them from using the song ‘Varaha Roopam’ in the film and online platforms.

The Sessions Court had issued the order based on the plea by music band ‘Thaikudam Bridge’, which alleged that ‘Varaha Roopam’ has unavoidable similarities with ‘Navarasam’, a song released by the band in 2017, and the use of ‘Varaha Roopam’ in the movie is a blatant violation of the Copyright Act.

The producer argued in the High Court that there is no copyright infringement and/or violation of any third-party rights in the composition and use of ‘Varaha Roopam.’

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has dismissed a petition filed by Homable Films LLP, Karnataka, the producer of ‘Kantara’ movie, challenging the orders passed by the District and Sessions Courts in Kozhikode and Palakkad prohibiting them from using the song ‘Varaha Roopam’ in the film and online platforms. The Sessions Court had issued the order based on the plea by music band ‘Thaikudam Bridge’, which alleged that ‘Varaha Roopam’ has unavoidable similarities with ‘Navarasam’, a song released by the band in 2017, and the use of ‘Varaha Roopam’ in the movie is a blatant violation of the Copyright Act. The producer argued in the High Court that there is no copyright infringement and/or violation of any third-party rights in the composition and use of ‘Varaha Roopam.’