Home States Kerala

Kerala: Eco-friendly files from elephant poop, Konni camp smells profit again

Once the production unit is launched, the dung will be recycled and disinfected.

Published: 25th November 2022 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

Tusker Krishna enjoying a bath at Konni Elephant Camp | Shaji Vettipuram

Tusker Krishna enjoying a bath at Konni Elephant Camp | Shaji Vettipuram

By Sajimon P S
Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA:  Pathanamthitta’s main tourist attraction -- the Konni Elephant Camp -- is all set to produce eco-friendly office files from jumbo poop. Camp authorities will form a team of experts to conduct a technical study for the profitable running of the enterprise. The venture will be set up inside the camp.

It will generate employment for 10 to 15 people and income for the forest department when fully operational. “After completing the technical study, a detailed project report (DPR) will be submitted to forest headquarters. We will need to install advanced machinery and renovate the existing building inside the camp for the smooth functioning of the unit.

This will be the camp’s second attempt at such a production unit. The first venture came to standstill as concerns were raised about product quality. We will accord special attention this time for ensuring the delivery of high-quality files,” Konni Divisional Forest Officer Ayush Kumar Kori said.

The Konni camp houses six elephants -- Kochayyappan, 1; Krishna, 9; Meena, 31; Priyadarshini, 38; Eva, 20; and Konni Neelakandan, 25. The dung generated by the animals is currently being dumped in a yard inside the camp without any value addition.

Once the production unit is launched, the dung will be recycled and disinfected. Then non-fibre content will be removed. Other materials will also be added to make the paper soft. The mixture will then be pressed into sheets and cut into required shapes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Konni Elephant Camp Elephant poop Eco-friendly files
India Matters
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: Maharashtra governor Koshyari called to Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
UP: Ambulance driver gives injection to patient in hospital, health dept seeks clarification from official
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Delhi govt constructed toilets in schools, counted them as classrooms: BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp