Kerala: Eco-friendly files from elephant poop, Konni camp smells profit again

PATHANAMTHITTA: Pathanamthitta’s main tourist attraction -- the Konni Elephant Camp -- is all set to produce eco-friendly office files from jumbo poop. Camp authorities will form a team of experts to conduct a technical study for the profitable running of the enterprise. The venture will be set up inside the camp.

It will generate employment for 10 to 15 people and income for the forest department when fully operational. “After completing the technical study, a detailed project report (DPR) will be submitted to forest headquarters. We will need to install advanced machinery and renovate the existing building inside the camp for the smooth functioning of the unit.

This will be the camp’s second attempt at such a production unit. The first venture came to standstill as concerns were raised about product quality. We will accord special attention this time for ensuring the delivery of high-quality files,” Konni Divisional Forest Officer Ayush Kumar Kori said.

The Konni camp houses six elephants -- Kochayyappan, 1; Krishna, 9; Meena, 31; Priyadarshini, 38; Eva, 20; and Konni Neelakandan, 25. The dung generated by the animals is currently being dumped in a yard inside the camp without any value addition.

Once the production unit is launched, the dung will be recycled and disinfected. Then non-fibre content will be removed. Other materials will also be added to make the paper soft. The mixture will then be pressed into sheets and cut into required shapes.

