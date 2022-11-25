Kerala: SSLC exams from March 9, HSS exams a day after

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The SSLC and Higher Secondary/Vocational Higher Secondary exams will be held from March 9 to 29 and from March 10 to 30 respectively. Announcing the schedule, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said the exams will be conducted only in the forenoon session from 9.30 am and there will be a gap of a day and a half between exams. The HSE and VHSE second-year practical exams will begin on February 1 and January 25 respectively.

SSLC model exams will be held from February 27 to March 3. Over 4.5 lakh students will attend the SSLC exam. “The evaluation of SSLC answer scripts will begin on April 3 with 9,762 evaluators at 70 valuation camps. The results will be announced before May 10,” Sivankutty said.

The HSE/VHSE model exams are slated to be held from February 27 to March 3. While over 9 lakh students will attend the HSE exam, 60,000 candidates have registered for the VHSE exam.

The valuation of second-year HSE and VHSE exams will begin on April 3 and results will be announced before May 25. A total of 24,000 teachers will be deployed for the evaluation of answer scripts at 82 valuation camps. For the VSHE exam, valuation will be held in eight camps with 3,500 teachers deployed for the task.

