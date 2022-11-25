Home States Kerala

Shashi Tharoor holds centre stage at corporation protest

His arrival at venue demanding T’Puram Mayor Arya Rajendran’s resignation energises UDF-Congress protesters

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor was a cynosure of all eyes when he took part in the UDF protest at the corporation office on Thursday | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Apparently taking a dig at Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan for alleging that he was staying away from the Congress agitation against the Thiruvananthapuram mayor, Shashi Tharoor on Thursday claimed it was he who first sought Arya Rajendran’s resignation but “some people seem to be forgetting it”.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala came out in the open in Tharoor’s support.  Tharoor visited the protest site of the Congress in front of the corporation office for the first time on Thursday after Satheesan blamed him for not attending protest meetings in his constituency.  A day after Tharoor returned to Thiruvananthapuram following his Malabar tour, he conveyed that he cannot be cowed down by pressure emphasising that he is going to be a force to reckon with in state politics.

Tharoor’s arrival at the protest venue demanding the mayor’s resignation energised the protesters. “Unfortunately, some people have forgotten that I was the first to demand the mayor’s resignation. Arya is acting as a party representative and has cheated everyone.

The LDF government is taking a cruel stand against the protesters. Four KSU leaders and several Youth Congress workers were arrested. Many Mahila Congress workers are in the hospital,” said Tharoor.   Taking potshots against Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala said that none should feel insecure or scared while working with Congress as the party gives freedom to everyone.  

“But it should be within the framework of the party and established methods. Now, it’s the time to fight united against the state and the Union governments’ anti-people policies”, said Chennithala.

