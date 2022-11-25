Home States Kerala

Suspended MLA Kunnappillil’s name finds place in Congress programme, kicks up controversy

The Congress suspended Kunnappillil from KPCC and DCC memberships for six months in October.

Published: 25th November 2022 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Eldose Kunnapillil (Photo | Facebook)

Eldose Kunnapillil (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A fresh row has erupted in the Congress after the local leadership included Eldose Kunnappillil, MLA, who is under suspension for six months, in the list of participants in a party programme to be held in Perumbavoor.

His name appears in the list of participants in the rally organised by party block committees in protest against the anti-people policies of the Central and state governments. The rally is being organised as per the direction of KPCC. The MLA’s photo appeared on the posters prepared by the Kuruppampadi block committee along with other senior leaders.

Local leaders said that the MLA can participate in constituency and mandalam-level party programmes as he is suspended only from the KPCC and DCC memberships. “The block committees coming under Perumbavoor constituency included the MLA in the list. His photo is on the poster along with senior leaders P P Thankachan, Benny Behanan, DCC president Mohammed Shiyas and others. The rally is part of the state-wide agitation called by the KPCC against the anti-people policies of Central and state governments,” said a party leader.

The Congress suspended Kunnappillil from KPCC and DCC memberships for six months in October. The explanation provided by the MLA was not satisfactory and the party suspended him for a period of six months. A woman had filed a rape and attempt-to-murder case against the MLA. Kunnappillil, who was absconding after the case was registered against him, later appeared before the crime branch after he was granted anticipatory bail by the court.

Meanwhile, DCC president Mohammed Shiyas said that the MLA will not take part in the programme though he is not prohibited from attending local party programmes. “He has informed me that he will not take part,” added Shiyas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eldose Kunnappillil Congress KPCC
India Matters
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: Maharashtra governor Koshyari called to Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
UP: Ambulance driver gives injection to patient in hospital, health dept seeks clarification from official
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Delhi govt constructed toilets in schools, counted them as classrooms: BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp