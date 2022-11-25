Suspended MLA Kunnappillil’s name finds place in Congress programme, kicks up controversy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A fresh row has erupted in the Congress after the local leadership included Eldose Kunnappillil, MLA, who is under suspension for six months, in the list of participants in a party programme to be held in Perumbavoor.

His name appears in the list of participants in the rally organised by party block committees in protest against the anti-people policies of the Central and state governments. The rally is being organised as per the direction of KPCC. The MLA’s photo appeared on the posters prepared by the Kuruppampadi block committee along with other senior leaders.

Local leaders said that the MLA can participate in constituency and mandalam-level party programmes as he is suspended only from the KPCC and DCC memberships. “The block committees coming under Perumbavoor constituency included the MLA in the list. His photo is on the poster along with senior leaders P P Thankachan, Benny Behanan, DCC president Mohammed Shiyas and others. The rally is part of the state-wide agitation called by the KPCC against the anti-people policies of Central and state governments,” said a party leader.

The Congress suspended Kunnappillil from KPCC and DCC memberships for six months in October. The explanation provided by the MLA was not satisfactory and the party suspended him for a period of six months. A woman had filed a rape and attempt-to-murder case against the MLA. Kunnappillil, who was absconding after the case was registered against him, later appeared before the crime branch after he was granted anticipatory bail by the court.

Meanwhile, DCC president Mohammed Shiyas said that the MLA will not take part in the programme though he is not prohibited from attending local party programmes. “He has informed me that he will not take part,” added Shiyas.

