Home States Kerala

Thalassery twin murder: Four more, including key accused, arrested

Total arrests rise to seven, drug mafia members nabbed by putting up barricades on road

Published: 25th November 2022 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

arrest

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Four members of a gang who hacked two persons to death at the Thalassery Cooperative Hospital were arrested around 1.30 pm on Thursday at Iritty. The arrested are Parayi Babu, 47, who is the main accused, Sujith Kumar, 45, Arun Kumar, 38, and E K  Sandeep, 38.

The police had on Wednesday arrested three persons, Jackson Vincent, 28, K Naveen, 32, and Muhammad Farhan, 29, in connection with the murder. With four persons landing in the police net in Iritty, a total of seven persons have been arrested in connection with the twin murder so far. The police took the gang into custody by blocking the vehicle in which they were trying to escape from the district at Iritty by putting up barricades on the road.

Though the police had tried to stop the vehicle at Koottupuzha police aid post, the gang did not stop the vehicle there.

On Wednesday, two persons, Khalid, 52, of Nettur near Thalassery, and his brother-in-law P Shameer, 40, were killed by the drug mafia.

They were called out of Thalassery Cooperative Hospital where Shameer’s son was admitted after being attacked by the drug mafia, and hacked to death. Shameer was a member of CPM Nettur branch committee.

After committing the murder, Parayi Babu and Sujith, fled to Karnataka along with Arun Kumar and Sandeep in a car. Thalassery police identified the vehicle and got information that the gang crossed the border and entered Karnataka, after checking the CCTV camera at the check-post at Koottupuzha.

 But, the gang tried to return to Kannur in the afternoon as the Karnataka police too had strengthened inspection following information from Kerala Police.  On their return, Kerala Police tried to stop them at Koottupuzha, but they sped past and drove toward Iritty. As the police had identified the vehicle and passed on the information to Iritty police, the gang was stopped on the road by putting up barricades.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arrest Twin murder
India Matters
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: Maharashtra governor Koshyari called to Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
UP: Ambulance driver gives injection to patient in hospital, health dept seeks clarification from official
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Delhi govt constructed toilets in schools, counted them as classrooms: BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp